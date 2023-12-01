Sweden elected to International Maritime Organization Council

SWEDEN, December 1 - Sweden has been elected to the Council of the UN’s International Maritime Organization (IMO). This will give Sweden greater opportunity to influence global shipping and push for safer, more climate-friendly maritime traffic with reduced emissions.

“Shipping is critical for Sweden. It is therefore important for Sweden to be involved and work for the future’s safe and fossil-free shipping. As a Council member, we gain major influence in the IMO and the opportunity to make a difference. Membership of the Council also makes Sweden a more effective host country of the World Maritime University in Malmö,” says Minister for Infrastructure and Housing Andreas Carlson.

Sweden was elected at the 33rd IMO Assembly. As a member of the IMO Council, Sweden can also influence how the IMO is governed, its budget and strategic direction.