Professor Emeritus of Chemistry Dr. William Lester to be Featured on Close Up Radio

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An amazing man with humble beginnings – from the South Side of Chicago to a respected career in science, technology and ultimately academia, our guest proves that all things are possible. This is the story of Dr. William Lester.

Dr. William Lester is professor emeritus at the University of California Berkeley in Chemistry. Throughout his career he has had a passion for all things chemistry, which started during his youth.

“I always had a predisposition towards chemistry after initially listening to DuPont Company radio commercials when I was quite young,” explains Dr. Lester. “The DuPont commercial slogan ‘Better Things for Better Living Through Chemistry’ intrigued me.”

“I came from the south side of Chicago,” recalls Dr. Lester. “I was given a typing test at the University of Chicago where I did well. Subsequently, I was offered one of two jobs – cleaning monkey cages in the medical school for 88¢ an hour or typing for a professor of molecular physics at the University of Chicago for $1.09 an hour. I head over to physics as a high school senior. I was also awarded the Victoria A. Adams scholarship, which led to me going to the University of Chicago. I maintained this typing job throughout my undergraduate work.”

“I also received my Master’s at the University of Chicago,” adds Dr. Lester. “I also attended Washington University in St. Louis, for doctoral studies for one year. I then went to the Catholic University of America in Washington, DC with research at the National Bureau of Standards. My goal was a Ph.D. in molecular quantum mechanics, which I did attain after four years.”

"My first job after receiving my doctorate and followed by a postdoctoral appointment in the Theoretical Chemistry Institute, Department of Chemistry, University of Wisconsin, Madison, was as a non-tenured Lecturer in the UW Department of Chemistry," mentions Dr. Lester. "Due to funding issues, I needed to look for another job. Between speaking engagements in the San Francisco Bay area, I visited the IBM Research Laboratory in San Jose, CA and received an excellent offer. The Laboratory provided a most welcoming environment and greatly facilitated my development of theoretical chemistry software."

"I was selected in 1978 as Director of the newly created National Resource for Computation in Chemistry (NRCC), sited at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) and appointed an LBNL Associate Director," notes Dr. Lester. "The NRCC was created to assist chemists in understanding how computation might assist their research."

"With the close of the NRCC in 1981, I was appointed Professor in the Department of Chemistry, University of California, Berkeley, and Faculty Senior Scientist at LBNL," mentions Dr. Lester. "I became the first Black Professor in the Department of Chemistry."

Throughout Dr. Lester’s career at UC Berkeley, he did some amazing decades-long research on the quantum Monte Carlo (QMC) method, a computational system that researches quantum mechanics.

With his wife's passing in 2010, he retired as Professor of Chemistry. Retirement led to his appointment as Professor of the Graduate School, no teaching requirements, but enabled continuation of his research program. He held this position until 2017 when all activities ceased and became Professor Emeritus.

“My father once told me that you can do anything in life that you can put your mind to,” concludes Dr. Lester “This does not imply you won’t run into obstacles, but you’ll never get there, unless you put your mind to it.”

