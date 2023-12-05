Job Openings, Price Drops, And Travel Deals among Reasons to Enrol in the EBC TEFL Course in the Beginning of 2024

EBC Trinity CertTESOL course New Year move to Spain EBC Trinity CertTESOL x Road2Spain

Job openings, price drops, and travel deals are among the list of reasons to enrol in the EBC Trinity CertTESOL course at the beginning of the new year.

ALCOBENDAS, MADRID, SPAIN, December 5, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- For anyone wanting to teach English anywhere in the world, the first step is to enrol in an accredited TEFL course like the EBC Trinity CertTESOL course. However, it is also important to organise a plan of action that will match one’s goals, schedule, and budget. Anyone looking for the perfect time to enrol in such a course should consider doing so at the beginning of the new year.The Trinity CertTESOL is accepted and recognised by the British Council, which works in over 100 countries around the world. People with this certification will not have a difficult time finding an English teaching job.And, the best part about taking the Trinity CertTESOL course with EBC is its worldwide job placement programme, which is lifetime and free for all EBC graduates.The EBC Road2Spain programme programme combines the opportunity to teach English in Spain + the the unique experience of learning Spanish there for one year. It is designed so that trainees first start with the online Trinity CertTESOL course. Then, after finishing the course, they move to Spain, where they will study the Spanish language at a Cervantes Institute-accredited school for one year.EBC’s partner Spanish language school will give enrolees the official letter of invitation, which they will need to apply for the Spanish student visa.Because teacher trainees will already have finished their CertTESOL course by the time they arrive in Spain, they will have the certification that will allow them to teach English in Spain. And, thanks to the Spanish immigration law, anyone with a Spanish student visa can work up to 30 hours a week.The EBC Road2Spain programme is a sustainable way to live, work, and study in Spain. After all, it allows people to learn Spanish for a year while also allowing them to work as English teachers. People who enrol in the programme will also get to travel around Europe since Spain is part of the Schengen zone.Now, why is it best to enrol in the EBC Trinity CertTESOL course at the beginning of the new year?The new year comes with endless possibilities. From job offers to the opening of application periods in educational institutions, this is a time of the year when people can really seize new opportunities. With regards to language academies, many companies open up a new budget at the beginning of the year. New classes open up because more people enrol in English classes at the start of the year. This means more job opportunities for certified English teachers.Though the EBC job placement programme is year-round, the surge in job opportunities during this time of year is something teachers will want to take advantage of.Furthermore, the first few months of the year are also a time when everyone goes through a reset. People give themselves a fresh start and welcome the year with their own list of New Year’s Resolutions. From learning a new language to applying for one’s dream job, there’s just something about the new year that makes people feel extra motivated to make big changes for the better.Besides the trend of job opportunities opening up and the collective sense of a fresh start, there are other reasons why it is a good idea to move to Spain at the beginning of the new year.The beginning of 2024 is price drop season. From clothing discounts to travel deals, during this time of year, people can get really great bargains. Every year in Spain, from around 26 December all the way to 31 March, stores offer major discounts and promotions. That’s 3.5 months of shopping season.From clothes to furniture, people will be surprised to see stores bring prices down even further so they can clear their inventory. This way, they will be able to take in new stocks.Clothes and other goods are not the only things that go on sale at the start of the new year. Even airline companies offer great deals. This is especially exciting for travel enthusiasts who like to plan their trips ahead.Travel lovers can get really cheap flights in advance during the first few months of the new year. Every year, Spain has a lot of holidays, and a handful of them fall on long weekends. It is surprising for many that flights within Europe are quite affordable on a normal day. So imagine how much lower they get when airlines offer great deals!One of the best things about living in Europe is how close different countries are to each other. This means that travellers can maximise their trips and travel to a bunch of different countries without having to endure flights that are just too long.Plus, in Europe, people can visit more than one country in a single day.The EBC Road2Spain programme is a package that offers a sustainable way to teach, learn, and earn in Spain with its 1-year Spanish Programme + 1-year Student Visa + 4-week Trinity College CertTESOL.People wanting to make a career out of TEFL while learning Spanish and travelling around Europe can now turn their New Year’s Resolutions into a reality with the EBC Road2Spain programme.

