Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast, 2023-2030
global radio frequency (RF) test equipment market is expected to reach US$ 5.2 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 7.0%WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment Market is valued at US$ 3.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 7.0% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat
Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview
The proliferation of wireless communication technologies, such as 5G, IoT, and Wi-Fi, has led to a surge in demand for radio frequency test equipment. These technologies require precise testing and measurement of RF signals to ensure efficient performance and compatibility across different devices and networks.
Moreover, 5G is the next generation of wireless technology, and it is expected to revolutionize the way we communicate and interact with the globe around us. The adoption of 5G is driving the demand for radio frequency test equipment, as this equipment is needed to test and certify 5G devices.
Asia Pacific and North America together hold more than 60% share of the global radio frequency test equipment market. The Asia Pacific region is home to some of the rapidly growing wireless communication markets across the globe. This is driving the demand for radio frequency test equipment to test and certify these devices.
• According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global radio frequency (RF) test equipment market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, form, end user, frequency and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.
• Market intelligence for the global radio frequency (RF) test equipment market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.
• In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global radio frequency (RF) test equipment market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.
Global Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis
• On the basis of type, the Spectrum Analyser and Oscilloscopes segments are some of the widely used types of radio frequency test equipment expected to grow at a significant growth rate during the forthcoming years.
Report Synopsis
Report Metrics Details
Base Year 2023
Forecast Period 2023-2030
Base Year Market Size US$ 3.2 billion
Market Size Forecast US$ 5.2 billion
Growth Rate 7.0%
Key Market Drivers
• Increasing 5G technology
• Proliferation of wireless communication technologies
Companies Profiled
• Keysight Technologies
• Anritsu Corporation
• Rohde & Schwarz
• Tektronix Inc.
• Teledyne Technologies Inc.
• Agilent Technologies, Inc.
• National Instruments Corp.
• GW Instek, Advantest Corp.
• Viavi Solutions Inc.
• Fluke Corp.
• Cobham Plc.
• Microsemi Corp.
Competition Analysis and Market Structure
These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global radio frequency (RF) test equipment market include,
• In June 2022, Distribution Solutions Group (DSG) one of the specialty distribution companies announced that its operating company, TestEquity completed the acquisition of National Test Equipment a leading test and measurement provider for reconditioned equipment with a strong focus on rental and leasing purchase options.
Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global radio frequency (RF) test equipment market growth include Keysight Technologies, Anritsu Corporation, Rohde & Schwarz, Tektronix Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., National Instruments Corp., GW Instek, Advantest Corp., Viavi Solutions Inc., Fluke Corp., Cobham Plc., and Microsemi Corp., among others.
RationalStat has segmented the global radio frequency (RF) test equipment market based on type, form, end user, frequency, and region
• Global Ra122dio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type
o Oscilloscopes
o Spectrum Analyzers
o Signal Generators
o Network Analyzers
o Power Meters
o Vector Network Analyzer
o Other (Modulation Analyzers, etc.)
• Global Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Form
o Portable
o Benchtop
o Rack-mounted
• Global Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User
o Wireless communication
o Consumer electronics
o Automotive
o Aerospace and defense
o Industrial
o Others (Medical, etc.)
• Global Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Frequency
o More than 6 GHz
o 1-6 GHz
o Less than 1 GHz
• Global Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region
o North America Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
US
Canada
o Latin America Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
o Western Europe Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Benelux
Nordic
Rest of Western Europe
o Eastern Europe Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
Russia
Poland
Hungary
Other CIS Countries
Rest of Eastern Europe
o Asia Pacific Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
ASEAN
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Philippines
• Vietnam
• Malaysia
• Rest of ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
GCC
• Saudi Arabia (KSA)
• United Arab Emirates (UAE)
• Rest of the GCC
South Africa
Nigeria
Turkey
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Key Questions Answered in the Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment Report:
• What will be the market value of the global radio frequency (RF) test equipment market by 2030?
• What is the market size of the global radio frequency (RF) test equipment market?
• What are the market drivers of the global radio frequency (RF) test equipment market?
• What are the key trends in the global radio frequency (RF) test equipment market?
• Which is the leading region in the global radio frequency (RF) test equipment market?
• What are the major companies operating in the global radio frequency (RF) test equipment market?
• What are the market shares by key segments in the global radio frequency (RF) test equipment market?
Research Methodology
RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.
RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:
• Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.
• Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.
• Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.
• Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.
• Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.
