Head Protection Equipment Market to be Worth US$ 3.4 Billion by 2030: Market Poised for Significant Growth
Global head protection equipment market is expected to surpass US$ 3.4 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 2.8%WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Head Protection Equipment Market is valued at US$ 2.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 2.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat
Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview
Head protection equipment is part of personal protection equipment. It is used to protect the user from head injuries. It is designed for the protection of the user at the workplace and also for driver safety. A safety helmet protects from physical, chemical, and UV radiation from the sun. Safety helmets shall maintain safety parameters in the entire range of temperatures at a workplace.
Head protection equipment is now available with sensors; these sensors can detect collins free-falling external objects and instantaneous immobility. Other sensors such as temperature, moisture, and ambient brightness can be adjusted as per user requirements as well as the specific requirements of the workplace. The sensor helmets are now used by football players; this will help the coach to know if the player is injured.
Among the various types of Head protection equipment, hard helmets have a significant market as it is used in the construction area, 57% of injuries occur in the construction workplace. The head protection equipment is made of Acrylic, Nylon, Polycarbonate, Polyethylene, and others.
• According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global head protection equipment market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, material type, end use industry, distribution channel, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.
• Market intelligence for the global head protection equipment market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.
• In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global head protection equipment market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.
Global Head Protection Equipment Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis
• On the basis of end use industry, the construction industry dominated the market owing to the rise in injuries in construction activities coupled with the stringent government regulations.
Key Market Drivers
• Rising cases of accidents
• Increase in safety measures
• Introduction of new technologies
Companies Profiled
• 3M
• Honeywell International
• Bullard
• MSA
• Lakeland Industries
• Uvex Group
• Centurion Safety
• Pinnacle Protection Enterprises
• Cintas Corporation
Competition Analysis and Market Structure
Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global head protection equipment market growth include 3M, Honeywell International, Bullard, MSA, Lakeland Industries, Uvex Group, Centurion Safety, Pinnacle Protection Enterprises, and Cintas Corporation among others.
• In December 2020, Odyssey Investment Partners announced its acquisition of Protective Industrial Products Inc., a leading global supplier of personal protective equipment ("PPE") and industrial safety products, from Audax Private Equity.
RationalStat has segmented the global head protection equipment market based on type, material type, end use industry, distribution channel, and region
• Global Head Protection Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type
o Bump Caps
o Faceshields And Headgear
o Hard Helmets
o Welding Helmets
o Others
• Global Head Protection Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Material Type
o Acrylic
o Nylon
o Polycarbonate
o Others
• Global Head Protection Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End Use Industry
o Manufacturing
o Construction
o Oil & Gas
o Transportation
o Pharmaceuticals
o Others
• Global Head Protection Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel
o Online
o E-Commerce Websites
o Company-owned Websites
o Offline
o Supermarket/Hypermarket
o Department Stores
o Specialty Stores
o Convenience Stores
• Global Head Protection Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region
o North America Head Protection Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
US
Canada
o Latin America Head Protection Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
o Western Europe Head Protection Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Benelux
Nordic
Rest of Western Europe
o Eastern Europe Head Protection Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
Russia
Poland
Hungary
Other CIS Countries
Rest of Eastern Europe
o Asia Pacific Head Protection Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
ASEAN
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Philippines
• Vietnam
• Malaysia
• Rest of ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa Head Protection Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
GCC
• Saudi Arabia (KSA)
• United Arab Emirates (UAE)
• Rest of the GCC
South Africa
Nigeria
Turkey
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Key Questions Answered in the Head Protection Equipment Report:
• What will be the market value of the global head protection equipment market by 2030?
• What is the market size of the global head protection equipment market?
• What are the market drivers of the global head protection equipment market?
• What are the key trends in the global head protection equipment market?
• Which is the leading region in the global head protection equipment market?
• What are the major companies operating in the global head protection equipment market?
• What are the market shares by key segments in the global head protection equipment market?
Research Methodology
RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.
RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:
• Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.
• Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.
• Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.
• Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.
• Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.
