Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,452 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,740 in the last 365 days.

Alexander Novak co-chairs 36th ministerial meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC countries

Alexander Novak co-chairs 36th ministerial meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC countries

RUSSIA, November 30 - Alexander Novak co-chairs 36th ministerial meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC countries

30 November 2023

Alexander Novak co-chairs 36th ministerial meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC countries

Alexander Novak co-chairs 36th ministerial meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC countries

30 November 2023

Alexander Novak co-chairs 36th ministerial meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC countries

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, in his capacity as co-chairman, held the 36th ministerial meeting of the OPEC and non-OPEC countries via videoconference.

The OPEC+ countries reaffirmed their previous agreements, including Saudi Arabia's continuation of its voluntary oil production cut of 1 million bpd.

"Russia will increase the voluntary reduction of exports to external markets, which previously totalled 300,000 barrels of oil. It has been decided to increase this reduction to 500,000 bpd for the first quarter of 2024. A number of other countries also announced that they would reduce their production voluntarily by another 700,000 bpd. These measures will help pass through the winter period of  low  demand, ensure stability in the oil markets and balance supply and demand," Alexander Novak said. He added that Russia, Saudi Arabia and other countries in the agreement, which assumed obligations on the voluntary reduction of oil production, have fulfilled their OPEC+ agreements in full.

In the future, to maintain market stability, additional cuts will gradually be returned to the market at a pace that depends on market conditions. The  participants in the deal will monitor the situation on a monthly basis.

Those at the meeting welcomed the decision of the Republic of Brazil to join the OPEC+ Charter of Cooperation as the 24th member country starting in January.

The next, 37th OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting will take place on June 1, 2024, in Vienna.

You just read:

Alexander Novak co-chairs 36th ministerial meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC countries

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more