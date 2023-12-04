Procloz, the Leading ServTech Company, Expands its Footprint in the USA and Canada
Procloz, a technology-driven services company, is excited to announce a strategic expansion into the USA and Canadian markets.GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Procloz, a pioneering technology-driven services company renowned for its business process management, is excited to announce a strategic expansion into the USA and Canadian markets. Their expansion into North America reflects their unwavering commitment to enhancing their services to help other businesses grow more effectively as well as to establish a strong and significant presence in the global market.
Procloz driven to expand its footprint across the globe is designed to cater individual needs of businesses in the era marked by revolutionary technological advancements with a focus on providing customized, agile solutions that answer to their ever-evolving demands.
Amandeep Singh Wasal, the Founder of Procloz said, “With our expansion into the USA and Canadian markets, we are embarking on a new and exciting path. Procloz is ready to partner with enterprises in this new region, owing to our new-age tech-infused services and exceptional commitment to drive growth. We are eager to establish long-lasting partnerships with enterprises, mid-segment & SMEs in the North American region and help businesses flourish in the face of changing possibilities and challenges that lie ahead.”
Procloz's strategic market entrance, driven by solid confidence in its potential, plays a major role in their expansion plans. The creation of a strong presence here fits with their larger expansion plan and makes it easier to spread the word of their varied offerings to a broader audience. It is further a representation of their dedication to influencing the sectors in the North American business ecosystem.
Niraj Kumar Sharma, Co-Founder & GM at Procloz said: "Our expansion into the US and Canadian markets is a pivotal moment in our company's journey. These markets represent a significant opportunity for us to grow our business and reach a wider audience. We are confident that our innovative services and solutions will be well-received by businesses in North America. We are also excited to learn from and collaborate with our new customers and partners in these markets."
The fusion of Procloz's expertise with the diverse needs of the market creates a synergy that promises to redefine the way business is conducted, driving growth, and innovation in unparalleled ways.
"We're thrilled to introduce our two new groundbreaking offerings, ProServ and ProTech, to the North American market. ProServ is a comprehensive suite of HR, Finance & IT solutions designed to streamline operations and enhance business productivity. ProTech, on the other hand, is our cutting-edge Technology & R&D Division that provides businesses with products, backed by AI, that they need to innovate and stay ahead of the competition," said Gagan Gupta, Managing Director at Procloz.
“We're excited to bring our existing & new set of services to the businesses in North America. It is a representation of our continued commitment to providing top-of-the-line services and facilities for our clients while reflecting our aggressive plans for our growth in the future”, commented Gaurav Soni, Co-Founder & General Manager at Procloz.
Their dedication to providing a holistic approach to business processes along with maintaining high customer satisfaction has positioned Procloz today as a reliable and respected partner for all firms that seek innovative and transformative solutions.
