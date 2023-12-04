New success for Temac with eco-friendly slitter rewinders for eco-friendly materials
TEMAC has tested and delivered a machine dedicated to mater-bi film processing.CASSANO MAGNAGO, VARESE, ITALIA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TEMAC, the Italian company leader in the production of slitting machines and special packaging machines on customer demands, has recently tested and delivered a machine dedicated to mater-bi film processing.
With the new 3 motors machine EMS/IS, the issue of cutting and finishing tubular rolls has been solved once and for all, dividing the work stages in different processing steps.
The machine EMS/IS is already well-known by the customers not only because it can easily process different kinds of materials as plastics, coupled materials, paper and aluminium, but also for an excellent quality/price ratio.
As you can see by clicking on this link: Dual – Shaft Slitter Rewinder EMS 610 the EMS/IS can work mater-bi film but also all thermoplastics materials belonging to polyolefin group or specific materials of the converting production area.
Each group is endowed with servo and independent motors: 1 motor in the unwinding unit, 1 in the drawing unit and 1 in the rewinding unit.
The machine is projected and built to process mother roll with a diameter up to 1000 mm. and it gives back a finished roll with a diameter of 600 mm. with a working width of 1600 mm.
This machine, endowed with 3 motors, can work at a 600 m/min speed and uses a special system that allow saving and re-using energy. This performance is reached in standard working conditions.
Deep in detail, TEMAC wishes to highlight that these performances, together with an excellent quality of the finished rolls are reached thanks to the servomotor that controls different tensions, during the unwinding and the rewinding phase: this helps a lot also the mater-bi rolls processing.
An industrial PC controls the whole machine: this means not only endless customization chances, but also an extremely user-friendly interface. Moreover, the industrial PC pre-sets the machine for remote connection for a prompt and specific technical assistance.
Ecosystemac technology allows also to optimize power consumption, making this machine one of the cheapest to use and maintain.
Temac is also proud to announce that it is now represented by UK Extrusion Ltd. on the United Kingdom & Ireland territory.
Temac is pretty confident that, thanks to UK Extrusion Ltd., United Kingdom & Ireland customers will soon have the chance to better know the slitter and rewinders machines carefully projected and manufactured in Italy.
TEMAC (Italy)
Contacts:
Tel. +39 0331 661204
info@temac.it
UK EXTRUSION
Contacts:
Stefano Nestri – Sales Director
+44 (0) 7547 114 153
stefano.nestri@ukextrusion.com
Steve Trainor – Managing Director
+44 (0) 7970 272 039
steve.trainor@ukextrusion.com
Dan Clayton – Operations Manager
+44 (0) 7507159003
dan.clayton@ukextrusion.com
Gigliola Volpato
Temac
+39 0331 661204
commerciale@temac.it
