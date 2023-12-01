'Diabetes and Exercise' - Seminar and Workshop

Within the cooperation of Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Community Involvement Center and the Faculty of Health Sciences, a seminar and a workshop on ‘Diabetes and Exercise’ will be held on the occasion of 5 December – International Volunteer Day.

The event will take place on Tuesday, 5 December, 2023 at 02:30 p.m. at EMU Faculty of Tourism (TH 107 seminar room). EMU Faculty of Health Sciences Dean Prof. Dr. Mehtap Malkoç will deliver the opening speech of the event where specialist physiotherapist Ayşen Karaman will do a workshop titled “Exercises for Diabetes”.

According to the statement released by EMU Faculty of Health Sciences; Prediabetes, defined as the stage preceding the development of diabetes, a serious chronic disease that is on the rise globally and in our country, refers to situations where the blood sugar level is above the normal range but has not yet reached the diagnostic thresholds for diabetes. Exercise acts as a very effective medicine in patients with prediabetes and diabetes who constitute a significant risk group. Center for Application and Research for Healthy Life (SAYMER) operating under EMU Faculty of Health Sciences offers services with experts in their fields with the intention of contributing public health. As a result of the assessments in this context, off-charge clinical pilates sessions will be organized for prediabetic individuals (people with borderline blood sugar) in order to prevent the development of diabetes. Moreover, individuals who do not have diabetes will also be able to participate in the free pilates trial session on the occasion of the special day.

EMU Community Involvement Center Chair Assist. Prof. Dr. Nazenin Ruso Kandemir stated that huge steps are being taken in terms of public health with the cooperation of EMU and added that they are waiting for everyone who wants to take a step towards a healthy life to this seminar, where critical information that will shape health will be shared.

Individuals who wish to register or obtain more information regarding the event be organized with the slogan of “We are Volunteering to Help you Take the First Step for Your Health on 5 December International Volunteer Day” can contact 05338628785 or 05421527066 WhatsApp line.