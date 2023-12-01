Westminster Barracks / Poss. of a Controlled Substance and Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1008277
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 12/01/2023 at 0026 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 NB mm 57
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Possession of a Controlled Substance
ACCUSED: Gage T. Garr
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On this date and time, Troopers from the Westminster Barracks were monitoring traffic on I-91 in the Town of Windsor. A motor vehicle violation was observed for which a traffic stop was conducted. The operator of the vehicle was identified to be Gage Garr. Garr was found to have active conditions of release which he was in violation of and he was also in possession of a controlled substance. Garr was arrested, transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing and later lodged at SSCF for lack of $200 bail. Garr will appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 12/01/23 at 12:30pm.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/01/2023 at 12:30pm
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Austin Soule
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, VT, 05346
802-722-4600