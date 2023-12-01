Westminster Barracks / Poss. of a Controlled Substance and Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1008277

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 12/01/2023 at 0026 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 NB mm 57

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Possession of a Controlled Substance

ACCUSED: Gage T. Garr

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On this date and time, Troopers from the Westminster Barracks were monitoring traffic on I-91 in the Town of Windsor. A motor vehicle violation was observed for which a traffic stop was conducted. The operator of the vehicle was identified to be Gage Garr. Garr was found to have active conditions of release which he was in violation of and he was also in possession of a controlled substance. Garr was arrested, transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing and later lodged at SSCF for lack of $200 bail. Garr will appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 12/01/23 at 12:30pm.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/01/2023 at 12:30pm

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: Not Available

Trooper Austin Soule

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT, 05346

802-722-4600

Austin.Soule@vermont.gov