OFP Funding Launches Groundbreaking 200k Trading Accounts, Transforming the Prop Trading Landscape
The launch of the new and exclusive trading accounts marks a new era in instant funding for traders
This launch marks a significant milestone in our journey. We believe in providing traders with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed on their terms, and this new offering does just that.”LONDON, REINO UNIDO, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OFP Funding, a renowned prop firm in the Forex market, has raised the bar yet again with the introduction of their innovative 200k trading accounts. These accounts, tailored for traders seeking substantial trading instant funding capital, offer payout options ranging from 26% to an impressive 80%, and an unrivaled level of flexibility.
— Ruggero Catalano, CEO and Co-Founder of OFP Funding
The prop firm's commitment to trader empowerment and fostering an environment where traders can achieve their goals is exemplified through the launch of the new accounts. Until then, the maximum offered was 100k trading accounts. This new offering aims to revolutionize the prop trading landscape by providing traders with options previously unheard of in the industry, enabling traders of all levels to start trading in only 24 hours, with no challenges or verification processes, and a maximum allocation of 300k in capital per trader.
Key Features of OFP's 200k Accounts
Flexible Payouts and Prices: Traders can choose their desired payout percentage, ranging from 26% to a remarkable 80%. Depending on the chosen payout model, the prices can vary from $1352 to $3330. This level of flexibility ensures that traders can tailor their experience to their specific trading style and goals.
Instant Funding: In line with OFP's trader-centric approach, the main goal of OFP is to offer instant funding like no other firms. Traders no longer need to navigate challenging evaluation phases; they can begin their trading journey within 24 hours of purchasing an account.
Currency Options: Traders can select their preferred trading currency, including British Pounds, US Dollars, Euros, and other major currencies, enabling them to trade in an environment they are comfortable with.
"The launch of our 200k accounts marks a significant milestone in our journey. We believe in providing traders with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed on their terms, and this new offering does just that. Our flexible payout options and currency choices ensure that traders can take control and experience instant funding like never before" - Ruggero Catalano, Co-Founder and CEO of OFP.
The prop firm also takes pride in announcing OFP Funding's strategic relocation from the U.K. to the vibrant landscape of the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) and the successful acquisition of the esteemed DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre) trading license tailored for proprietary trading firms. This move goes beyond a mere change in geography; it represents the OFP's steadfast commitment to the safety of its traders, adherence to regulatory standards, and the continuous elevation of industry benchmarks in proprietary trading.
OFP also has a commitment to empowering its traders, an example of this is the prop firm's Affiliate Program, a feature introduced this year that allows traders to become partners and earn substantial commissions through successful referrals. The program offers two earning models to choose from. In the CPA Model, a fixed profit is received for every sale generated by an OFP affiliate, starting at $25 CPA (Cost Per Acquisition). Alternatively, OFP offers the Revenue Share plan, beginning at 10% RS (Revenue Share) on each deposit. This percentage increases as the affiliate brings in more depositors.
In late October, OFP also announced a complete revamp of its Dashboard for traders, with fixed bugs, lower latency times and live updates, alongside a completely fresh interface, aiming to make trading simple, intuitive and smooth for its clients. In a partnership with OverviewFX, more features were added to the Dashboard, like trading tools, educational materials and the option of booking a Mental Coach session directly from the platform.
OFP's vision for the future of prop trading is one where traders are supported, rewarded, and given the freedom to achieve their goals. The introduction of the 200k accounts is a testament to this vision and a major step toward realizing it.
For more information about OFP and the 200k accounts, please visit www.ofpfunding.com.
About OFP:
Established in 2021, OFP Funding is a leading proprietary trading firm known for its cutting-edge technology, no challenges or verification processes model and supportive trading community. With a commitment to nurturing talent and providing traders with the resources they need to start trading in 24 hours with up to £5 million risk-free, OFP Funding empowers individuals to achieve their financial goals in the dynamic world of trading. Offering access to multiple asset classes and an advanced Dashboard, OFP Funding has established itself as a trusted partner for traders worldwide.
It is also one of the few to offer a Fidelity Program, through which traders can accumulate points and exchange for discounts or even full accounts. Also focused on the mental health of traders, a subject that is not discussed enough within the industry, OFP offers a Mental Coach Program, in which traders can book sessions with specialists in the language of their choice - English or Italian - to work on their trading mindset and be more successful everyday.
