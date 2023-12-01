Texas-Based Dermatologists Provide Tips for Protecting Skin During the Cooler and Drier Climate

Get Expert Advice for Protecting Skin Against Cooler & Drier Weather Conditions

In drier, cooler weather, the skin loses hydration causing microscopic cracks in the outer layer, which can lead to infection and increased risk for acne, but small skincare routine changes can help." — Dr. Andrew Quinn

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the weather begins to change, leaving skin feeling dry and irritated, board-certified dermatologist, Andrew Quinn, with clinics in Houston and Beaumont, Texas offers best practices for keeping skin healthy during the fall and winter months.

“In drier, cooler weather, the skin loses hydration causing microscopic cracks in the outer layer along with inflammation, which can create an entry route for bacteria that causes infection and increase risk for acne,” offered Dr. Andrew Quinn, dermatologist and owner of Quinn Dermatology.

The good news, Dr. Quinn explains, is that making small changes to your skincare routine and lifestyle can help protect your skin from the harsh fall and winter weather.

Consider the following skincare tips for keeping skin healthy this fall and winter seasons:

Keep Skin Hydrated

• Drink plenty of water and apply daily hydrating moisturizers with hyaluronic acid and ceramides to help hydrate skin and lock in moisture.

• Use a humidifier in your home and office space, specifically areas where the heat blows.

• Take shorter baths and showers to maintain some of your body’s natural oils, and then apply moisturizer to your skin while it’s still damp to lock in moisture.

Protect Against Sun Damage

• Use sunscreen with at least SPF 30, even on cloudy days, to protect your skin from UV rays. Exposure to sunlight should be a concern no matter what the temperature is outdoors.

• Wear hats and layered clothing to protect against sun exposure and sweaty skin, which can leave your skin more prone to flareups and breakouts.

Use Gentle Skincare Products

• Avoid harsh cleansing agents in your soap or body wash. Fragrance-free soaps tend to be less irritating to your skin.

• Scale back on retinol and exfoliation to no more than a couple times a month. These products are more likely to be irritating on dry or sensitive skin.

• For sensitive skin, use higher quality products during the cooler months, and review labels for harmful chemicals, such as parabens, phthalates, aluminum, and dyes.

If you have specific skin concerns, it's advisable to consult a dermatologist for personalized recommendations and treatment options based on your skin type and condition.

