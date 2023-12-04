Refinance Working-Class Loans at FED direct rates plus 2% for economic stimulus
Revitalizing the American Dream: A Proposal to Refinance Americans Working-Class with Loans at Fed Rates Plus2%
This would be an economic boost for the lower 60% of income earners.”NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new proposal is calling for the creation of a Fed Direct Lending Bank to refinance American working-class loans at a Fed rate plus 2%. The proposal, put forth by [Robert Steele], would allow Americans to refinance any of their common loans at a much lower interest rate, making their payments more affordable and helping to revitalize the American Dream.
Key Points of the Proposal:
Establish a Fed Direct Lending Bank online to refinance American working-class loans at a Fed rate plus 1.5%.
Allow Americans to refinance any of their common loans (Credit Card, home, auto, school, and small business) with the online Fed Direct Lending Bank.
Base loan repayment schedules on individual earnings, not a calendar.
Utilize the IRS for debt collection.
Use ½% of loan proceeds to cover operating costs and charge 1.5% to compensate for unavoidable losses.
Benefits of the Proposal:
Stimulate the economy and reduce inflation.
Make loan payments more affordable, reducing the risk of bankruptcy.
Encourage home buying and improvement.
Support small business start-ups and help those struggling with the current economic conditions.
Frees up working-class capital to save for retirement.
Reduces borrowing costs for the American working class Tax-Free
This will save taxpayers billions of dollars in interest payments each year.
Robert Steele is a U.S. Marine founder of USLove.org
Robert steele
USLove.org
+1 702-416-4239
Steele@uslove.org