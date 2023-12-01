US Marine Robert Steele Invents Landmine Removal Device
The Landmine Removal Barrel is making minefields a thing of the past worldwide.
I believe that every person deserves to live in a world free from the threat of landmines”NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Marine Robert Steele has developed a groundbreaking invention that could revolutionize landmine removal. The Landmine-Removal-Barrel (LaRD) is a simple, inexpensive, and easy-to-use device that can effectively remove landmines from minefields.
Steele, a former Marine Corps combat engineer, was inspired to create the LaRD after learning the devastating effects of landmines on innocent civilians, soldiers and local economies. He wanted to create a solution that was accessible to everyone, regardless of their technical expertise or resources.
The LaRD is made from readily available materials, such as 55-gallon drums, phone books, and electric motors. It is designed to be operated remotely from a safe distance, protecting the operator from the dangers of landmines.
"The Landmine Removal Barrel is a game-changer for landmine removal," said Steele. "It is simple, effective, and can be used by anyone. I believe this invention has the potential to save countless lives."
Steele is currently working to get the LaRD into the hands of Ukrainian forces, who are facing a severe landmine problem in their ongoing conflict with Russia. He is also seeking funding to expand production of the LaRD and distribute it to other countries affected by landmines.
"I am committed to making the LaRD available to anyone who needs it," said Steele. "I believe that every person deserves to live in a world free from the threat of landmines."
