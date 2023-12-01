VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A5005753

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 11/30/2023 @ 2109 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Paul Therrien

AGE:47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/30/2023 at approximately 2109 hours, Vermont State Police were advised of an unwanted male at a residence in Derby Line. Investigation revealed Paul Therrien of Newport Vt was identified as the unwanted male. It was determined Therrien has current court ordered conditions of release with a 24-hour curfew. Therrien was transported to the Derby barracks for processing and was later released on a citation to appear in court.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/07/2023 @ 8:30 am

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.