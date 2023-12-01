Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5005753
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 11/30/2023 @ 2109 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Derby, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Paul Therrien
AGE:47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/30/2023 at approximately 2109 hours, Vermont State Police were advised of an unwanted male at a residence in Derby Line. Investigation revealed Paul Therrien of Newport Vt was identified as the unwanted male. It was determined Therrien has current court ordered conditions of release with a 24-hour curfew. Therrien was transported to the Derby barracks for processing and was later released on a citation to appear in court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/07/2023 @ 8:30 am
COURT: Orleans Superior Court
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.