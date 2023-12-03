Video Monster plans to expand in Japan with ViiV, a travel video shorts platform with technologies and data for B2C
SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (SOUTH, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Video Monster (CEO Paul Chun), which was selected for the household consumption sector for the “2023 Activation of Digital Services in Public Convenience Sectors” run by the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA), has been operating 'Video Monster,’ a short-form video production platform for B2B marketing based on motion graphics templates, since 2019. With over 1 million accumulated downloads, Video Monster has raised over $5 billion in Series A funding.
Promotional image for ViiV, Video Monster's travel video shorts platform │Image Courtesy: Video Monster
Since 2022, the company has been developing and servicing ViiV, a travel video shorts platform for B2C. About 28 people specializing in video, global business, and development are working to fulfill Video Monster's mission, ‘Video For All.‘
ViiV is a video-based travel content platform that allows users to book travel-related products, including accommodations, recommends local tours and tourist spots, and helps easily create video reviews after traveling. With nearly 200,000 downloads and more than 15,000 tourist spot reviews, the app currently offers services focusing on South Korea and Japan. It owns a B2B model for selling commerce booking fees and video API data and has established travel partnerships in Fukuoka and Tokyo, Japan, as part of its Japanese business.
"There has never been a platform that allows people to easily create and share video reviews of their travels and then use those reviews to make bookings," said a Video Monster representative. "The main reason behind this was being unable to create videos easily. Video Monster has been developing video editing and sharing technologies since 2019, and we're the first to own this set of technologies. ViiV makes it easy for users to get travel information, make reservations, and create video reviews instantly after their trip," he added.
Video Monster also hopes to provide a variety of real-world technologies and data through ViiV. Corporate partners can use the travel video data within ViiV to pull out the location-based reviews (restaurants, hotels, lodging, tourist attractions, play areas, etc.) in API format, allowing them to leverage these data in their businesses. The users of these companies can then access these extra realistic video reviews.
Today, ViiV has accumulated over 200,000 downloads and 15,000 MAUs, with over 15,000 videos now uploaded on the platform. In addition, more than 100 Korean and Japanese travel creators actively share their videos and connect with the app’s users, creating a unique ecosystem within ViiV. The company has signed creator and video utilization agreements with medium and large travel agencies, OTAs, and hotels in Korea based on these achievements. It talks with local governments in Fukuoka and Saga prefectures in Japan about partnering with creators. Video Monster also seeks to secure investment and corporate partnerships through demo days in Tokyo and Fukuoka within the year.
"ViiV’s current focus is Korea and Japan, namely travels to and from the two countries. Japan and South Korea are very close, both geographically and economically, and there are a lot of travel-related exchanges, including accommodation bookings and sales of travel products, between the two countries. According to a company representative, “ViiV is currently working on an API agreement with Rakuten Travel xChange in Japan to offer commerce to the app's users, and B2B to offer creator marketing to local governments in Japan and South Korea."
The National IT Industry Promotion Agency (Director Heo Seong-wook, hereafter 'NIPA') is promoting the "2023 Activation of Digital Services in Public Convenience Sectors” to encourage the spread of contact-free services in areas close to people's lives, such as business, household consumption, education/evaluation, and wellness/health in response to the endemic era. Since 2021, this project has selected and supported vital investment areas requiring an urgent digital transition due to the accelerated shift to a digital-focused economy and society post-COVID-19 era. Video Monster has been set for the household consumption sector.
