12TH ANNUAL COMMUNITY FIRST SEAWALK MUSIC FESTIVAL RETURNS TO THE JACKSONVILLE BEACH OCEANFRONT SEAWALK PAVILION
The Community First Seawalk Music Festival announces its full 2024 lineup, including headliners The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and US2 U2 Tribute Experience.
We’re excited to be back at the Seawalk Pavilion for the 12th year, with another stellar lineup of musical artists.”JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SATURDAY FEBRUARY 24TH AND SUNDAY FEBRUARY 25TH
— Sam Veal
The Festival kicks off at noon Saturday with the winner of the iHeartMedia next great band contest followed by Midnight Sun, Hello Sister, Taylor Roberts Quintet, Julia Gulia, Curt Towne Band, and returning headliner, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus.
Programming continues on Sunday with Grindstone Sinners, Woody & The Peckers, Smokestack, Second Shot, and closing act, US2 U2 Tribute Experience. “We’re excited to be back at the Seawalk Pavilion for the 12th year, with another stellar lineup of musical artists. ” said Festival director, Sam Veal. This year will feature for the first time, US2 U2 Tribute Experience, Grindstone Sinners, Midnight Sun, and Taylor Roberts Quintet, alongside returning festival favorites including Second Shot, Julia Gulia and The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus.
Since 2012, the Community First Seawalk Music Festival has consistently proven to be one of the most welcoming festival experiences while hosting thousands of music fans of all ages from across Northeast Florida and beyond. Each year the Festival has showcased the best up-and-coming acts, as well as special performances from touring stalwarts and legends alike. This unique blend of discovery and tradition makes the Community First Seawalk Music Festival one of the most anticipated festival events of the year. This family-friendly festival is FREE to attend, and features an entertainment zone dedicated to the younger attendees. With a wide range of vendors, Kids Area, Foodie fair, and the famous Ferris Wheel, the Community First Seawalk Music Festival continues to work diligently to support and promote Northeast Florida local businesses, Creative Artists, and eclectic Foodies as a whole.
The 12th Annual Community First Seawalk Music Festival is a FREE family-friendly event and offers VIP access to enhance your festival experience. VIP passes are on sale now, CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE! Currently, two-day passes are $30.00, offering exclusive front of stage seating, private restrooms, specialty beverage service, and backstage VIP hospitality. The festival will be open from noon to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 24, and from 12:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 25.
SATURDAY
IHEARTMEDIA WINNER
MIDNIGHT SUN
HELLO SISTER
TAYLOR ROBERTS QUINTET
JULIA GULIA
CURT TOWNE BAND
THE RED JUMPSUIT APPARATUS
SUNDAY
GRINDSTONE SINNERS
WOODY & THE PECKERS
SMOKESTACK
2ND SHOT
US2 U2 TRIBUTE EXPERIENCE
For more information, including lineups, event news, and the latest updates, please visit our website, facebook, and instagram.
About the Community First Seawalk Music Festival: Mark your calendars for the 12th Annual Community First Seawalk Music Fest, making its return on February 24 & 25, 2024. This festival is a vibrant celebration of Northeast Florida's abundant and diverse local talents, showcasing artists, crafters, businesses, and food creators from the community. Taking place over two days, this free event unfolds at the iconic Oceanfront Seawalk Pavilion and Latham Plaza, situated on First Street North, just East of Jacksonville Beach City Hall. For a comprehensive view of the Community First Seawalk Music Fest's complete lineup and schedule, or to secure VIP tickets, please visit: https://www.communityfirstseawalkmusicfest.com/
Instagram: @seawalkmusicfest
Facebook: @seawalkmusicfest
