32nd SPRINGING THE BLUES FESTIVAL RETURNS TO JACKSONVILLE BEACH APRIL 5-7 2024
FRIDAY APRIL 5TH- SATURDAY APRIL 6TH- SUNDAY APRIL 7TH 2024 3 DAYS 0F NON-STOP BLUES MUSIC ON TWO STAGES
We’re excited to be back at the Seawalk Pavilion for the 32nd year, with another stellar lineup of musical artists.”JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jax Beach Festivals is pleased to announce the Springing the Blues 2024 lineup, including headliners Bywater Call, Joanne Shaw Taylor, and Tab Benoit
Get ready for three days of electrifying blues music, cultural enrichment, and community engagement as Springing the Blues makes its 32nd jubilant return. Hosted at the iconic Oceanfront Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, the 2024 festival promises to be an unforgettable experience for blues enthusiasts and music lovers alike. Among the festival’s many unique and popular features are the two outdoor stages which enhances and doubles the opportunity to witness many of your favorite blues artists in action.
The Festival kicks off at 5:00 PM Friday on the Seawalk Pavilion stage with Smokestack who offers a blues cocktail of New Orleans groove music stirred with southern old-school roots spirits, followed by Chris O’Leary, and J.P. Soars’ Gypsy Blues Revue Featuring Anne Harris. Finally, Bywater Call will be raising the stakes as Friday nights headliner.
Our West Mo’ Blues Stage sets in motion at 5:15 PM with the Mississippi Blues Band followed by Smokestack, Chris O’Leary, and closing with J.P. Soars’ Gypsy Blues Revue Featuring Anne Harris.
Programming continues on Saturday at the Seawalk Pavilion Stage with No Limit, followed by Ray Fuller and the Blues Rockers, Deidra & The Ruff Pro Band, D.K. Harrell, Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials, Robert Jon & the Wreck, and the closing Saturday night Headline Act is British blues rock guitarist, singer, and prolific songwriter Joanne Shaw Taylor. The Mo’ Blues stage lineup kicks off with Jacksonville Slim, followed by No Limit, Ray Fuller and the Blues Rockers, Deidra & The Ruff Pro Band, D.K. Harrell, Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials, and then Robert Jon & the Wreck will close things out as the Mo’ Blues Stage Saturday night Headliner.
Sunday will kick off with the Eric Culberson Band followed by The Cold Stares, The Nick Moss Band, Shaw Davis & the Black Ties, and Vanessa Collier. Closing out Springing the Blues will be blues guitar heavyweight Tab Benoit.
“We’re excited to be back at the Seawalk Pavilion for the 32nd year, with another stellar lineup of musical artists,” said Festival director, Sam Veal. Since 1991, Springing the Blues has consistently proven to be one of the most welcoming festival experiences while hosting thousands of music fans of all ages from across Northeast Florida and beyond. Each year the Festival has showcased the best of the blues. With two outdoor stages, Arts Market and eclectic food court, this festival is set to captivate music enthusiasts of all ages. This unique blend of discovery and tradition makes Springing the Blues the most anticipated festival event of the year.
The festival will be open from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Friday, April 5th, Noon- 10:00 on Saturday April 6th, and from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday, April 7th. This family-friendly festival is FREE to attend, and features an entertainment zone dedicated to kids of all ages. With a wide range of vendors, Kids Area, Foodie fair, and the famous Ferris Wheel, Springing the Blues continues to champion America's indigenous blues music.
Do not hesitate to get your VIP access to enhance your festival experience. Limited quantities available and once they are gone they are gone! VIP passes are on sale now, CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE! Offering exclusive front-of-stage seating, private restrooms, specialty beverage service, and backstage VIP hospitality.
For updates on the 2024 festival, visit SpringingtheBlues.com and select ‘Festival News’ or follow Springing the Blues on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@springingtheblues).
