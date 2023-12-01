RF-star Showcased CC2340 Bluetooth LE Modules in TI Embedded Innovation Seminar
RF-star took CC2340 BLE modules and wireless solutions to attend the Texas Instruments Embedded Technology Innovation and Development seminar on November 28-30.SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 28-30, RF-star, a leading RF wireless modules manufacturer, is honored to present its new CC2340 Bluetooth Low Energy modules and solutions, at TI Embedded Technology Innovation and Development Seminar (Shanghai and Shenzhen Station) organized by Texas Instruments, a global semiconductor giant.
This premier event brought together industry leaders, experts, ecological partners and enthusiasts to explore the latest advancements and opportunities in TI’s new-generation embedded products and applications. As TI’s partner, RF-star was invited to attend the seminar and interacted with industry representatives to discuss the embedded technology trends.
In this seminar, Texas Instruments showcased the new Arm® Cortex® -M0+MCU product portfolio, new-generation Sitara AM6x series processors, TI CC2340x Bluetooth LE MCUs and C2000TM Real-Time microcontrollers. TI’s experts also shared Wi-Fi 6 for IoT applications and low-power consumption Radar solutions. The leading wireless innovation, comprehensive embedded processor portfolio, cutting-edge system solutions, easy-to-use platforms and tools would help engineers develop and push their target projects to market quickly.
RF-star presented the CC2340R5 wireless modules based on TI Bluetooth Low Energy MCUs in the seminar exhibition hall. RF-BM-2340B1(I), as RF-star’s first CC2340R5 series Bluetooth LE modules features high-quality RF performance, ultra-low power consumption, adequate security and competitive price. BLE5.0 transparent transmission protocol (serial port protocol), rich AT commands, and CE, FCC, BQB certifications, can simplify project development and accelerate the products to market.
The CC2340 Bluetooth modules designed by RF-star enable wireless connectivity in building automation, grid infrastructure, medical devices, appliances, personal electronics, retail automation and more applications.
The Bluetooth digital key, UWB digital key, T-Box, BMS, TPMS, Bluetooth charging pile and other vehicle solutions embedded RF-star wireless modules attracted attendees to engage in potential business cooperation. In the future, RF-star will explore wireless connectivity innovation in the automotive industry.
The successful event not only brought great influence to TI's partner ecosystem but also played an important role in the development of embedded technology. Thanks to the impressive seminar, RF-star was pleased to forge new connections with industry experts and looked forward to working with TI partners to propel wireless technological innovation and expand more possible embedded applications.
For RF-star wireless modules RF-BM-2340x based on CC2340Rx, go to https://www.ti.com/tool/RFSTAR-3P-BLE-MOD. For more information, visit www.rfstariot.com or reach us by email address info@szrfstar.com.
About RF-star
Shenzhen RF-star Technology Co., Ltd (RF-star) is a leading global provider of wireless communication modules and solutions, specializing in low-power modules for IoT, industrial, automotive, and consumer applications. With over a decade of engagement in Bluetooth and IoT communication technology and extensive expertise, we are capable of bringing reliable, convenient, secure and intelligent connectivity service to every industry, enriching smart life with a perfect wireless experience.
RF-star's product portfolio ranges from BLE modules, ZigBee modules, WiFi modules, Sub-1Ghz modules, Matter modules, Thread Modules, UWB modules Wi-SUN modules and customized service. As the official IDH of TI and a trusted partner for customers worldwide, RF-star is committed to delivering cutting-edge wireless solutions.
