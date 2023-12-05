The Fridman Group International Expands Operations to Texas, Welcoming Nadia Black, Walker Freeman, Jeremy Harris, and Thomas Do
The Fridman Group International, a distinguished name in the real estate industry, proudly announces its expansion to Texas, beginning with Austin and Dallas offices. The initial expansion includes the addition of four new agents specializing across the state, Nadia Black, Walker Freeman, Jeremy Harris, and Thomas Do.
The Fridman Group International, led by power broker Tomer Fridman, continues to uphold its reputation for unparalleled service and a client-centric approach, aiming to exceed the expectations of clients across Texas.These distinctive agents, each with a profound understanding of the Texas real estate market, are set to enrich the team's operations in the region.
“We have so much respect for the incredible industry leads in the state and couldn’t be more honored that Nadia, Thomas, Jeremy, and Walker will be carrying the TFG brand in such renowned new grounds," stated Tomer Fridman, co-founder at The Fridman Group International. “Texas is timeless, refined, and a proven luxury market that reflects those who live there.”
At the helm of this talented team is Nadia Black, a globally renowned real estate professional known for her new development expertise and global property advising, having previously represented sales like the Bleu Ciel and currently the Kessler West portfolio, among many others.
“I've known Tomer for years, and his reputation for integrity, honesty, and work ethic. I wanted my next move to align with the global alliance that Tomer and Isidora have, selling in places like Dubai, Saint Vincent, Grenadines, and Greece, and that TFGI would always do the right thing by myself and thus my clients. Tomer is a leader that genuinely wants you to succeed. Whatever he has to offer, he brings to his team and clients to ensure their success, and I've never seen anything like it.” said Nadia.
Coming off the heels of The Fridman Group International's debut of a dedicated new development division with a luxury condo specialist, Fridman feels that the timing couldn’t be better for cross-marketing.
“There has always been a regal, sophisticated market in Texas that I’ve admired from a distance. Tesla and Goldman Sachs moving to Texas show the vision of the future marketplace and consumer appetite.” Tomer added, “Now, we see it more relevant in my day-to-day conversations with financial investors and business managers on behalf of my clients. Many are thinking of making the move for favorable tax structures or state policies with the grounds, grand estates, and architecture that they've always appreciated.”
Nadia echoes the new development and branded residence sentiment “Texas is on the map as a formidable luxury market expanding vertically now more than ever, with projects like The Auberge, Rosewood, Four Seasons, and Hall Arts,” says Black “Even over the last five years, a renaissance of high-end culinary staples like Carbonne and Sadelles has seen the value of having a Texas location.”
Adding to the Dallas-based team are Jeremy Harris and Thomas Do. Harris, a West Texas native, is a highly regarded real estate professional acclaimed for his specialty in luxury sales and expert knowledge in construction and real estate development. His expertise extends to luxury residential, development, and farm and ranch divisions across Austin and the surrounding Hill Country. For luxury residential real estate, Jeremy focuses on Lakeway and Bee Caves, specifically in and around The Hills, Flintrock, Spanish Oaks, and Horseshoe Bay, navigating the dynamic Austin real estate market.
Thomas Do brings his extensive background in hospitality and customer service to the team. Bilingual in English and Vietnamese, Do communicates effectively with his clients and works hard to ensure that all their needs are met.
Walker Freeman, a skilled land and ranch specialist, will be based primarily out of Austin. His devotion to achieving excellence perfectly resonates with The Fridman Group's mission of providing exceptional service to its clientele.
“Texas is a country unto itself. Filled with a unique culture, history, and heritage. You have Big Bend National Park just a plane ride away from all major metroplexes.” Nadia Black explained. “You have award-winning Jack Niklaus’ golf courses in one corner and Texas’s signature Rodeo’s in the other. There are parts of Texas that are sort of kept secret and that stand the test of time.”
The company remains steadfast in its mission to provide top-tier real estate services backed by experience, integrity, and dedication.
“With the addition of these exceptional agents, we are confident in our ability to enhance the service to our clients and provide valuable cross-marketing between our global reach and domestic luxury markets now reaching the Lone Star State," added Fridman.
ABOUT THE FRIDMAN GROUP INTERNATIONAL:
With over $6 billion in career sales and breaking the $840 million mark for closed sales in 2022, Tomer Fridman and Isidora Fridman are the co-founders of TFG International at Compass Beverly Hills and Co-chairman/founder of Israel Sotheby's International Realty. Experts on celebrity clientele needs and luxury estates, The Fridman Group specializes in the representation of architecturally significant homes, branded collections, land development sales, and marquee estates around the world.
Tomer continues to participate on the board of the EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India, and Africa) for Sotheby's International Realty and the duo maintains constant networking and communication with heads of offices spanning 81 countries. TFGI was named the #1 Medium Team on the West Coast and #2 in the Country by WSJ Real Trends.
The team consistently ranks as a top producing team and was recently awarded the Agent of Historical Architecture and Celebrity Property Portfolio by The Hollywood Reporter, and the duo is continuously named to Variety’s Showbiz Real Estate Elite. The team currently holds the record for the most expensive home sale ever in the San Fernando Valley and continues to set records by selling pedigree properties across Beverly Hills, Holmby Hills, and Bel Air.
With their years of unparalleled expertise, global strategy, detailed attention to pedigree estates, high-profile clientele, bespoke projects, and lifetime homes around the world, Tomer and Isidora’s estimable business is built on timeless sophistication and and renowned knowledge.
Alexis Lopez
