Resources for Youth with Fentanyl Addiction will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery,” with Special Guest Councilmember Natali Fani-González on Radio America 

ROCKVILLE, Md., November 30, 2023—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Montgomery County Councilmember Natali Fani-González, who serves as the chair of the Council's Economic Development (ECON) Committee; Tania Alfaro, newcomers coordinator for the Bienvenidos Initiative at the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS); and Oscar Alvarenga, newcomers transition coordinator for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS). The show will air on Friday, Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

The growing number of fentanyl overdoses among young people has become a pressing issue in our community. The radio show will start with a discussion featuring Councilmember Fani-González, who will discuss Montgomery County's efforts to support young people and their families. Montgomery County has recently partnered with Sandstone Care, a rehabilitation center located in Crownsville, to help teens and young adults overcome opioid use. Montgomery County will provide financial assistance to young individuals in the County who need it, regardless of immigration status. Fani-González will also explain the eligibility criteria and application procedures for obtaining financial aid.

The Montgomery County Bienvenidos Initiative is organizing a resources and services fair at Neelsville Middle School, which is located at 11700 Neelsville Church Road in Germantown. The fair is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event is intended for newly arrived families and will provide information about the services offered by Montgomery County, as well as guidance on how to navigate the support system for newcomers. The fair will offer bilingual information in English and Spanish about legal rights, school enrollment, health programs for minors, pediatric services, referrals for vision exams, English classes and more.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

