Versatile Industrial Building For Sale in Desert Hot Springs
Unique and versatile industrial building is offered for $3.5M in Desert Hot Springs, CA - Perfect for an owner/user or investors in the Cannabis space.RIVERSIDE, CA, USA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Seymour | Weinberger Group of KW Commercial announces a unique investment opportunity located at 65311 San Jacinto Lane in Desert Hot Springs, CA. Spanning 19,634 SF, this industrial manufacturing warehouse sits on a commanding 2.52-acre corner parcel and had substantial building improvements in 2018, with over $300,000 invested in renovations for the previous tenant.
The $300,000+ invested encompassed every facet of the facility, including new exterior and interior walls, new roof, upgraded doors, refined interior finishes, a comprehensive electrical overhaul with new switchgear and advanced security monitoring, state-of-the-art HVAC units, an odor filtration system, and more. Site improvements included new landscaping, enhanced exterior lighting, secured automatic gate, fencing, improved trash enclosures, and a freshly re-striped parking lot. Additionally, there is over 15,000 square feet of vacant land providing ample room for further expansion.
The property is Zoned M (Light Manufacturing), making it an ideal asset for a range of business ventures. Located in the “Cannabis Industrial District” in Desert Hot Springs, adjacent to similar property types, 65311 San Jacinto Lane offers an incredible opportunity for all types of investors, in addition to those currently operating in the cannabis industry.
65311 San Jacinto Ln is currently offered for $3,500,000 and provides the option to purchase the property individually or with the current State Issued Cannabis Licenses in place (Manufacturing Type 6 & Distribution Type 11), listed separately for sale.
Visit SanJacintoLane.com for the full photo gallery.
Contact Megan Husri for more information and to submit an offer – Megan@swgrp.com.
The Cannabis Licenses are being sold by way of a Court Ordered Receivership and are Subject to Court Confirmation & Possible Overbid - Call Agent For More Information.
Exclusively Listed by The Seymour | Weinberger Group - KW Commercial
Megan Husri | 661.839.3032
David Weinberger | 818.970.0915
Phil Seymour | 310.612.9800
DRE# 00630158 | 01349349 | 02089901
Megan Husri
The Seymour | Weinberger Group
email us here