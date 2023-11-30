U.S.-Italian Navy Undersea Warfare staff talks underway in Naples

The U.S. Navy and its Italian counterparts routinely meet to discuss interoperability, exercises, and best practices while operating in the same battle space.

After meeting with Sailors, and a demonstration of Scirè’s capabilities at sea, both U.S. and Italian staffs met at U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) headquarters in Naples, where Rear Adm. Mack expressed his appreciation for the cooperation and partnership between both navies.

“It was a pleasure to visit and go to sea with Rear Adm. Lacerenza aboard Scirè while the submarine visited Napoli,” said Rear Adm. Stephen Mack. “It underscores the long-standing relationship between our forces and a visible demonstration of how critical the U.S.-Italy partnership is to this theater, on, above, and below the sea."

Undersea warfare seeks to integrate platforms from various navies to deliver effects against enemy forces and involves submarines, surface units, air platforms and sensors. The ability for these two navies to work together and build each other’s strengths is a core reason these engagements exsist.

"Today’s visit underscored the strong cooperation between the Italian and U.S. Navy, which is especially important in this dynamic environment," said Rear Adm. Vito Lacerenza. "The relationship between our two navies is critical to safeguarding our nations and visits like these demonstrate the strength of that relationship."

In August, the Ohio-class guided missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728), hosted members of the Italian Navy as a visible demonstration of the strength of the U.S.-Italy partnership.

For over 80 years, NAVEUR-NAVAF has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. 6th Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.