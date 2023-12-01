Pakman Intracoastal, LLC Acquires Marina Mar Building for $12 Million
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pakman Intracoastal, LLC., a newly formed holding company, announces a significant milestone with the strategic acquisition of the Marina Mar Building and its adjacent property, marking a noteworthy investment of 12 million USD.
The 72,757 sqft purchase was led by veteran Florida real estate developer Kash Patel, alongside Peter Bostrom, both of Asta Parking, and Andrew Beachler of Beachler Capital. James Govin of Hermann and Govin, representing the buyer, and J. Paul Raymond of Macfarlane Ferguson & McMullen, representing the seller, Cimarron Bay Investments IV, LLC, facilitated the transaction.
About Pakman Intracoastal:
Pakman Intracoastal, LLC is a dynamic and forward-thinking holding company specializing in strategic real estate investments. Committed to excellence, we focus on acquiring and developing prime properties with significant value and potential. Our recent milestone includes the strategic acquisition of the Marina Mar Building and its adjacent property, a noteworthy $12 million investment situated along the scenic Intracoastal Waterway in Fort Lauderdale. Led by a team of industry experts, including Kash Patel, Peter Bostrom, and Andrew Beachler, Pakman Intracoastal, LLC is dedicated to fostering innovation and growth in the real estate and hospitality sectors.
About Beachler Capital Corporation:
Beachler Capital Corporation, founded in 2010, has become a leader in real estate investment, parking and transportation infrastructure technologies, and telecommunication under the leadership of President Andrew Beachler. An authority in the development space, Beachler has driven the purchase, sale, lease, and management of over 600 assets across 14 states, including his most recent acquisition of prime Fort Lauderdale Beach property located at 2926 -2933 Cortez Street for $9.1m. Emphasizing innovation and commitment, Beachler Capital Corporation continues to make waves in diverse markets.
About Asta Parking:
Asta Parking is a leading innovator in smart parking solutions dedicated to transforming the parking experience for businesses and individuals. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, Asta Parking provides state-of-the-art parking management systems that optimize efficiency, enhance security, and improve user convenience. Asta Parking is driving the future of parking solutions and is committed to sustainability and seamless integration.
Joelle Polisky
The 72,757 sqft purchase was led by veteran Florida real estate developer Kash Patel, alongside Peter Bostrom, both of Asta Parking, and Andrew Beachler of Beachler Capital. James Govin of Hermann and Govin, representing the buyer, and J. Paul Raymond of Macfarlane Ferguson & McMullen, representing the seller, Cimarron Bay Investments IV, LLC, facilitated the transaction.
About Pakman Intracoastal:
Pakman Intracoastal, LLC is a dynamic and forward-thinking holding company specializing in strategic real estate investments. Committed to excellence, we focus on acquiring and developing prime properties with significant value and potential. Our recent milestone includes the strategic acquisition of the Marina Mar Building and its adjacent property, a noteworthy $12 million investment situated along the scenic Intracoastal Waterway in Fort Lauderdale. Led by a team of industry experts, including Kash Patel, Peter Bostrom, and Andrew Beachler, Pakman Intracoastal, LLC is dedicated to fostering innovation and growth in the real estate and hospitality sectors.
About Beachler Capital Corporation:
Beachler Capital Corporation, founded in 2010, has become a leader in real estate investment, parking and transportation infrastructure technologies, and telecommunication under the leadership of President Andrew Beachler. An authority in the development space, Beachler has driven the purchase, sale, lease, and management of over 600 assets across 14 states, including his most recent acquisition of prime Fort Lauderdale Beach property located at 2926 -2933 Cortez Street for $9.1m. Emphasizing innovation and commitment, Beachler Capital Corporation continues to make waves in diverse markets.
About Asta Parking:
Asta Parking is a leading innovator in smart parking solutions dedicated to transforming the parking experience for businesses and individuals. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, Asta Parking provides state-of-the-art parking management systems that optimize efficiency, enhance security, and improve user convenience. Asta Parking is driving the future of parking solutions and is committed to sustainability and seamless integration.
Joelle Polisky
The Round Table Group
Joelle@TRT.group
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn