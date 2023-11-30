Premier Leads Mission to COP28

CANADA, December 1 - Released on November 30, 2023

Today, Premier Scott Moe and a delegation of Saskatchewan-based businesses departed to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates to participate in the Conference of Parties (COP) 28, the United Nation's Climate Change Conference.

"This government is committed to sharing Saskatchewan's story with the world," Moe said. "COP28 provides an excellent opportunity to meet with other industry and government leaders on sustainability, innovations to support environmental stewardship and showcase how Saskatchewan has the food, fuel, fertilizer and critical minerals that our growing world needs. Opportunities like this are how we create jobs for our residents, strengthen our provincial economy and build and protect our communities for generations to come."

Over 55 companies will be involved in 51 events happening at the Saskatchewan pavilion.

COP28 runs for two weeks, with the first week being themed on energy sustainability. The province will host events and sessions on its world-leading uranium, oil and gas, and mining sectors, as well as sustainable technologies.

The second week will focus on sustainable agriculture and food systems. Events will cover Saskatchewan's global leadership in potash, grains, pulse production and how the province can ensure food security for generations to come.

COP28 is an international climate summit held annually in rotating host countries. The conference brings together leaders and stakeholders from around the world to collaborate on issues related to climate change. Currently, 198 countries, plus the EU, participate in the convention.

COP28 is being held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from November 30 to December 12, 2023.

