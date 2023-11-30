Lieutenant Governor's Post-Secondary Teaching Award Recipients Announced

CANADA, December 1 - Released on November 30, 2023

Four post-secondary educators in Saskatchewan are being recognized for excellence in teaching and their commitment to delivering quality education through the new Lieutenant Governor's Post-Secondary Teaching Award.

"I am grateful to the Ministry of Advanced Education for establishing this new award and I am honoured to present it to the first recipients," Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty said. "Teachers play a crucial role at every stage of learning, including the post-secondary level. I congratulate the recipients and I thank them for their outstanding commitment to education."

The 2023-24 recipients are:

Dr. Loleen Berdahl, University of Saskatchewan - Distinguished Teaching Award;

Dr. Simonne Horwitz, University of Saskatchewan - Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Teaching Award;

Dr. Cheryl Troupe, University of Saskatchewan - Indigenous Teaching Excellence Award; and

Dr. Amber Fletcher, University of Regina - Innovative Teaching Award.

"These individuals have been recognized by their peers as exceptional educators, leaders and mentors at our post-secondary institutions," Advanced Education Minister Gordon Wyant said. "We congratulate these educators for receiving the inaugural award this year and thank them for bringing new perspectives to the classroom."

As the first provincial award of its kind in Saskatchewan, the Lieutenant Governor's Post-Secondary Teaching Award recognizes remarkable educators on their dedication to student engagement and learning. The award will support Saskatchewan post-secondary educators in competing for national teaching awards and being recognized on a national scale.

The award was announced in June 2023, and will be awarded annually to educators from publicly-funded post-secondary institutions in Saskatchewan. Faculty and staff members from eligible institutions can nominate individuals from their own institution or from a different institution.

This year, 27 nominations were received. Nominations for next year will be accepted between May 1 and June 30, 2024.

For more information about the award and recipients, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/government/heritage-honours-and-awards/lieutenant-governors-post-secondary-teaching-award.

