Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,566 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,035 in the last 365 days.

Evening Lecture Series-Wild Horse Management

The MK Nature Center's evening lecture series for adults will host the last lecture for 2023 on December 5th. Sam Mattise, retired BLM employee will discuss how horses live in Idaho, their impact on habitat and their management. This lecture is free and open to the public, and designed for adults. Join us from 6:30-8 pm at MK Nature Center 600 S. Walnut Street, Boise, ID 83712 next to the IDFG headquqarters buildling.

You just read:

Evening Lecture Series-Wild Horse Management

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more