Evening Lecture Series-Wild Horse Management

The MK Nature Center's evening lecture series for adults will host the last lecture for 2023 on December 5th. Sam Mattise, retired BLM employee will discuss how horses live in Idaho, their impact on habitat and their management. This lecture is free and open to the public, and designed for adults. Join us from 6:30-8 pm at MK Nature Center 600 S. Walnut Street, Boise, ID 83712 next to the IDFG headquqarters buildling.