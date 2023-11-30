Evening Lecture Series-Wild Horse Management

The MK Nature Center's evening lecture series for adults will host the last lecture for 2023 on December 5th. Sam Mattise, retired BLM employee will discuss how horses live in Idaho, their impact on habitat and their management. This lecture is free and open to the public, and designed for adults. Join us from 6:30-8 pm at MK Nature Center 600 S. Walnut Street, Boise, ID 83712 next to the IDFG headquqarters buildling.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.