Phobio launches seamless device buyback services to Jamf business clients
Phobio, a leader in sustainable technology solutions, is excited to launch its Device Buyback service for Jamf Device Management clients.
We're thrilled to be partnering today with Jamf using device trade-in to drive growth, innovation and sustainability together.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the technology landscape evolves, so does the need for efficient device management and responsible disposal. Phobio is proud to extend its expertise in device buyback to businesses utilizing Jamf's innovative platform for managing Apple devices deployed throughout over 72,500 businesses, schools and hospitals. This collaboration reduces the cost of upgrading devices by maximizing the return value of retired equipment.
“When we launched the Apple trade-in program in 2017, Jamf's new products were reaching a wider customer base that we mutually served. We're thrilled to be partnering today with Jamf using device trade-in to drive growth, innovation and sustainability together." stated Phobio CEO Stephen Wakeling.
Key benefits of this partnership for Jamf’s clients include:
1. **Efficient Device Lifecycle Management:** Businesses can now streamline the process of upgrading and retiring devices through an integrated platform, optimizing device usage and minimizing disruptions to operations.
2. **Maximized Trade-In Values:** The collaboration ensures businesses receive the maximum trade-in value for their used devices, contributing to cost savings and providing resources for future technology investments.
3. **Sustainability Focus:** With a shared commitment to environmental responsibility, Phobio and Jamf prioritize the eco-friendly disposal and recycling of electronic devices, promoting a sustainable approach to technology management.
4. **Seamless Integration:** The partnership integrates Phobio's user-friendly trade-in platform with Jamf's device management solutions, providing businesses with a unified and efficient experience.
5. **Innovation and Growth:** By simplifying device management, businesses can redirect their focus and resources towards innovation, fostering growth and competitiveness.
Businesses are constantly seeking efficient ways to manage their device lifecycle, reduce electronic waste, and stay on the cutting edge of innovation. The collaboration between Phobio and Jamf aims to address these challenges by providing seamless and sustainable solutions for businesses of all sizes. Wakeling commented: “This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and sustainability. Together, we empower businesses to seamlessly transition to cutting-edge technology while responsibly managing their electronic footprint."
For more information about the Phobio and Jamf partnership, please visit: https://marketplace.jamf.com/details/device-buyback-powered-by-phobio
**About Phobio:**
Phobio is a leading provider of sustainable technology solutions, specializing in device buyback and trade-in services. With a focus on innovation and environmental responsibility, Phobio is dedicated to reshaping the technology landscape for a better, more sustainable future.
**About Jamf:**
Jamf is a trusted provider of Apple ecosystem management solutions, empowering organizations to optimize their technology investments. With a commitment to simplifying device management, Jamf enables businesses to thrive in a connected and evolving digital world.
