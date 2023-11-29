Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,566 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,035 in the last 365 days.

Land Development Code Update Survey Opportunity

Thanks to everyone who came out to the Land Development Code community meetings in November! If you could not attend, we still want to hear from you.

Learn more and provide your feedback about housing, parking, design, and other development standards through our survey! The survey will be open through the end of December.

For more details about the Land Development Code update, please visit the project website: www.lawrenceks.org/ldc. In addition to the survey, you can also provide comments on draft Module 2 of the code, which relates to development standards.

We appreciate your participation!

You just read:

Land Development Code Update Survey Opportunity

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more