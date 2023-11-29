Land Development Code Update Survey Opportunity

Thanks to everyone who came out to the Land Development Code community meetings in November! If you could not attend, we still want to hear from you.

Learn more and provide your feedback about housing, parking, design, and other development standards through our survey! The survey will be open through the end of December.

For more details about the Land Development Code update, please visit the project website: www.lawrenceks.org/ldc. In addition to the survey, you can also provide comments on draft Module 2 of the code, which relates to development standards.

We appreciate your participation!