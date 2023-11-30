Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,567 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,036 in the last 365 days.

California Supreme Court to Implement New Video Conferencing System

The California Supreme Court will use the Zoom for Government service for counsel who choose to appear remotely beginning Dec. 5 for its oral argument session in Los Angeles.

You just read:

California Supreme Court to Implement New Video Conferencing System

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more