FAA Allows Broad Business Aviation CPDLC Participation, Rescinds Related NOTAM

Nov. 30, 2023

The FAA recently opened domestic en route CPDLC to business aircraft operators by rescinding a NOTAM that prevented business aircraft operators from participating on a broad basis.

The announcement comes after years of beta testing the program and advocacy from NBAA, together with the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA), which urged the FAA to restore full availability of en route data link communications for all equipped general aviation aircraft.

“After a few years of trials and lessons learned, plus staunch advocacy by the business aviation community, NBAA and GAMA, we finally see the en route CPDLC open to general aviation operators,” said NBAA Senior Director, Air Traffic Services and Infrastructure Heidi Williams. “However, it’s not as simple as just opting in. Operators must exercise due diligence to follow proper procedures before participating.”

In addition to rescinding the NOTAM, the FAA published an updated En Route CPDLC Participation List, outlining aircraft make/model configurations capable of complying with domestic en route CPDLC requirements.

NBAA is hosting a News Hour webinar – The Changing Datacomm Landscape, and the ABCs of CPDLC, on Tuesday Dec. 5 at 11 a.m. (EST) to provide members with more insight into participating.

“We know this is a complex issue and people still have a lot of questions,” said Williams. “This webinar will address those questions, walk operators and pilots through the process and resolve confusions as this capability is opened up to the broader community. Domestic en route CPDLC is a valuable tool in modernizing the National Airspace System, but for the benefits to be fully realized, we as a community need to do our part.”

Williams will moderate the webinar. She will be joined by Kathy Torrence, FAA data comm program manager; Mark Patterson, FAA aviation safety inspector (ops); Jens Hennig, vice president, operations, GAMA; and Richard Boll, chair, NBAA’s Domestic Operations Committee, Airspace & Flight Technologies Subcommittee.

Register for the free NBAA News Hour webinar.

The FAA’s Data Communication (DataComm) Program website also provides valuable resources for operators planning to participate in the program.