STONEWATER ADOLESCENT RECOVERY HOSTS “VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE” FOR ONLINE INTENSIVE OUTPATIENT PROGRAM FOR ADOLESCENTS
The app-based program helps young men and women struggling with substance abuse and mental health challenges to connect with world-class adolescent care.
The need for this kind of care has never been greater.”OXFORD, MS, USA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonewater Adolescent Recovery Center proudly announces a series of “virtual open houses” for the organization’s new Virtual Intensive Outpatient Program for adolescents struggling with substance abuse and mental health challenges.
Interested parties are asked to submit their information at the VIOP open house RSVP page to be added to an interest list for future dates.
Respected nationwide for their residential treatment program for adolescent boys, Stonewater is now able to offer the same expert adolescent care to girls and boys around the country through the new app-based program. The open house will take guests through the platform with an explanation of how it works and who it can benefit.
“The need for this kind of care has never been greater,” Stonewater Founder/Director of Outreach and Communications Elizabeth Fikes said. “Over the past year, we have invested significantly in helping our team of adolescent experts build a program that will truly meet that need for so many families who don’t have access to an in-person program for their adolescents. We could not be more excited to now share it with families and colleagues nationwide.”
The Stonewater Adolescent Recovery Center Virtual Intensive Outpatient Program is accessed through a proprietary app and includes a variety of effective treatment modalities, such as:
Weekly one-on-one sessions with the clinical team
Group sessions with other adolescents three times per week
Virtual family sessions on successful communication, defining appropriate boundaries, and maintaining healthy relationships
Structured programming and clinical support to create an environment of accountability, well-being, and purpose in the home
The program is an appropriate step down from a residential treatment program for adolescents, as a standalone introduction to treatment, or as a supplemental program to ongoing therapeutic intervention for a variety of mental and behavioral health challenges.
For more information, visit Stonewater Adolescent Recovery Center online.
ABOUT STONEWATER ADOLESCENT RECOVERY CENTER
Get your child back — better — at Stonewater Adolescent Recovery Center. We are a family-owned 60 to 90-day dual-diagnosis residential program for adolescent males (age 12 to 18). Stonewater treats mental health challenges and substance use issues with a comprehensive and compassionate mix of modern treatment approaches on a beautiful campus in peaceful Oxford, MS. Our mission is to build on the inner strengths of each adolescent by identifying their gifts, reconnecting them with goals, healing their trauma, and helping them find purpose and passion that helps them create positive impact — in their families and in the world at large. www.stonewaterrecovery.com
