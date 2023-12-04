Molo9™ Launches High-Paying Affiliate Program
Molo9™ now offers their seasoned marketers the same affiliate commissions experienced by affiliates in the lucrative financial sector.FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Molo9™, a marketing software company, proudly announces the launch of its high-paying affiliate program in collaboration with high ticket programs. This program offers an exceptional opportunity for experienced affiliate marketers to earn an extra $2,000+ per sale, effective immediately.
The team at Molo9™ spent the better part of 2023 trying to figure out the best way to offer their seasoned marketers the same affiliate commissions experienced by affiliates in the lucrative financial sector. When they discovered a solution to pay their affiliates $2,000+ on a new high-ticket program. After the beta-launch was a success, they decided to roll it out to the public.
The Molo9™ affiliate program provides affiliates with detailed reports so that they can see what is working, why and make better informed decisions with their affiliate marketing efforts from there. These reports include:
1. Conversion Insights: In the Molo9™ affiliate dashboard, affiliates can see the conversion rates of their campaigns and links in real time.
2. Referral URL Analytics: Detailed tracking allows affiliates to also see conversion rates by date as well as URL to know which of their events and campaigns are driving the most sales.
3. Sales Breakdown: In-depth information about each sale allows affiliates to know which offers are selling the fastest amongst their following.
Moreover, Molo9™ affiliates enjoy several benefits:
1. High Commissions: The program offers 20% commissions on subscriptions, courses and programs that range from $100 to $40,000; providing a lucrative opportunity for affiliates.
2. Lifetime Commissions: Affiliates earn commissions for the entire duration of each customer's engagement. Once a new customer makes a purchase using an affiliates' link, everything that customer buys on Molo9's™ company website is attributed to that affiliate for the lifetime of that customer.
3. Custom Link Generation: Affiliates can now tie their custom domains to their affiliate accounts so that all of the customers referred from their custom domain are attributed to their affiliate account.
4. Sales Tracking via QR Codes: With the new QR code-based tracking system, affiliates are able to accurately capture all of their in-person referrals too.
5. Creative Assets & Landing Pages: Affiliates have access to a library of custom created assets.
6. Weekly Hot-lists: To aid affiliates in effectively targeting potential buyers, Molo9™ analysts curate weekly hot-lists containing essential demographic and psychographic information. So that affiliates know who is a ripe buyer and where to find them.
"Our focus with the Molo9™ affiliate program is to empower our affiliates with comprehensive resources," said Adi Soozin, CEO of Molo9™. "We are committed to providing a high-paying program coupled with valuable insights to support our affiliates' success."
Every Friday, the Molo9™ affiliate community receives updated hot-lists, eliminating guesswork and optimizing targeting strategies.
Experienced affiliate marketers seeking a high-paying and data-driven partnership are encouraged to explore the Molo9™ affiliate program to unlock substantial earning potential.
For more information about the Molo9™ affiliate program, visit https://molo9.co/affiliate-program/
About Molo9™:
Molo9™ is a marketing software used by marketers and marketing agencies that serve early stage startups across 27 industries throughout 59 countries.
For media inquiries or further information, please contact Karl Angelo, the head of affiliate marketing success at Team@Molo9.com
Karl Angelo
Molo9™ Incorporated
+1 305-570-0854
Team@Molo9.com