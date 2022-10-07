Marketing Software Company (MOLO9™) To Launch Their Proprietary Profitability Framework to the Public This Week
To shed light on scams sold by startup swindlers, members Molo9's Board of Directors have agreed to publish the founder's proprietary profitability framework
Today's rapidly increasing prices are forcing many to look for profitable side hustles, driving countless first-time-founders into the sinking sands, custom built by startup swindlers.”FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today's rapidly increasing prices are forcing many to look for profitable side hustles, driving countless first-time-founders into the sinking sands custom built by startup swindlers.
— Adi Soozin
The US economy was built on a firm foundation laid by small business owners. Tragically, many of today's aspiring business owners are plagued by a myriad of scandals designed to make them believe that they are on their way to small business success, when in reality the real driver is sending them straight to bankruptcy. It is unfortunate how many people opt for unethical ways to make money on the backs of honest and hard-working entrepreneurs.
To shed light on the scams created and circulated by startup swindlers, the members of the Board of Directors of Molo9™ have agreed, to publish their founder's proprietary profitability framework to the public web for free.
"There is this myth that it takes up to three years for a new company to make the first sale. This is simply not accurate, but swindlers propagate this lie to drain hard-working families of their life-savings under false pretenses," explained one spokesperson for Molo9™.
The decision passed by the board this week, will make an eleven year old guarded secret available to anyone with internet access. You can now download a free guide on how to use the profitability framework here: https://www.molo9.com/startups/
Adam Torres
Molo9 Incorporated
+1 305-570-0854
PublicRelations@Molo9.group