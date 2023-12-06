Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Introduces 1% Listing Fee in California – A Significant Development in Real Estate
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a notable move for the California real estate market, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has announced the launch of a 1% listing fee, representing a unique offering in the state. This initiative is set to provide potential cost savings for home sellers in commission fees.
Starting in December 2023, this 1% listing fee became available in major marketplaces across California. Traditionally, lower listing fees have been linked to reduced services from real estate agencies. However, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's CEO, Rudy Lira Kusuma, highlights that their distinctive business model enables lower charges without compromising the quality of service. In fact, their goal is to align with, or even exceed, the services offered by traditional real estate agencies.
A key to offering such competitive rates is the brokerage's innovative approach to generating multiple cash offers quickly. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has the unique ability to produce numerous cash offers for a property in just 3 minutes, all with a guaranteed price. This rapid and reliable service is supported by a robust database of over 100,000 potential buyers, representing a staggering $10 billion in cash solutions. This ensures that sellers have access to a variety of offers almost immediately.
To illustrate the financial benefits, consider a median-priced home in Los Angeles County, valued at $995,000. Normally, selling such a property would cost around $60,000 in commission fees. With Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's 1% listing fee, sellers could save nearly $19,900 – a significant reduction in costs.
Lori Hintz, the Managing Broker Manager at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, attributes this significant development to the company's focus on technology and an innovative approach to the real estate agent model. “We’re not just offering the same level of service — we're aiming for a higher level of service,” she stated.
This action signifies a notable progression in enhancing the affordability of real estate transactions for Californians. It underscores Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's commitment to utilizing technology and innovative strategies for the benefit of their clients.
"As the Managing Broker/Manager at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, I'm excited to share our new 1% listing fee program, especially designed for clients who choose to both buy and sell with us. This program isn't just about offering a lower fee; it's a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional value and service. We understand that the process of buying and selling can be financially and emotionally taxing, and our aim is to ease that burden. By choosing us for both transactions, clients not only benefit from substantial savings in commission but also experience the seamless, efficient, and high-quality service that Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is known for. This is more than a discount—it's our way of ensuring our clients have the best possible experience in their real estate journey." - Lori Hintz, Managing Broker/Manager, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
For more information, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com/buy-sell/
For more information, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com/buy-sell/
