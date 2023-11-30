Stay in Touch with FEMA to Help Keep Your Recovery on Track

HONOLULU – Missing or wrong information could delay the delivery of FEMA assistance. That’s why FEMA encourages homeowners and renters recovering from the August wildfires on Maui to stay in touch with the agency and keep their information as current as possible.

Contact FEMA to update your application, get the status of your case or ask questions about the disaster assistance process.

FEMA can also help connect you with services providing crisis counseling and disaster legal assistance and nonprofit programs that offer additional resources. FEMA specialists can also check if the Individual Assistance program may cover damage that your insurance does not.

Here’s how to stay in touch with FEMA:

Create an online account at DisasterAssistance.gov. If you already have one, you can log in to update your status or upload your documents.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 . If you use a relay service such as Video Relay Service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you call. Helpline operators are available from 1 a.m. to 8 p.m. , seven days a week and they speak many languages. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language .

at . If you use a relay service such as Video Relay Service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you call. Helpline operators are available from , seven days a week and they speak many languages. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language You can send a fax to FEMA at 800-827-8112 and provide a copy of your insurance settlement and your appeal letter. You may also submit documents to this address:

FEMA National Processing Service Center

P.O. Box 10055

Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055

When contacting FEMA, be prepared to give the specialist the nine-digit number assigned to you when you applied for disaster assistance.

For the latest information on the Maui wildfire recovery efforts, visit mauicounty.gov, mauirecovers.org, fema.gov/disaster/4724 and Hawaii Wildfires - YouTube. Follow FEMA on social media: @FEMARegion9 and facebook.com/fema. You may also get disaster assistance information and download applications at sba.gov/hawaii-wildfires.