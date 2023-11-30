B.C. shows progress toward climate goals

CANADA, November 30 - British Columbia’s continued progress on climate action is demonstrated in the newly released 2023 Climate Change Accountability Report, which outlines the actions and results of B.C.’s work to meet the Province’s climate targets.

The report shows British Columbia’s net greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) are down 5% from 2018, the year CleanBC was launched, and down 4% from the 2007 baseline year. Key accomplishments include that the Province has reduced methane emissions from the oil and gas sector by 50%, exceeding its target to reduce methane emissions by 45% by 2025, and that zero-emission vehicles now account for more than 22% of all new passenger-vehicles sales, surpassing the Province’s previous goal of 10% by 2025 and well on the way to achieving the Province’s new target of 26% by 2026.

“We continue to be on the right path to meet our ambitious emissions-reductions targets, even as our population and our economy have both grown significantly over the past few years,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “By continuing to accelerate thoughtful, effective CleanBC policies and by making more investments in clean economic growth, we are confident that we can meet our climate targets and contribute to a secure and more affordable future for British Columbians.”

As part of the Province’s commitment to transparency, the report provides updates on B.C.’s progress across a wide range of CleanBC programs and actions during the previous fiscal year (April 2022 until March 2023) and actions underway or planned for the current fiscal year (April 2023 until March 2024). It also includes the latest emissions data available for the 2021 reporting year.

"The accountability report demonstrates the importance of building and sustaining durable climate policy to enable the rapid transition to a decarbonized society and economy,” said Colleen Giroux-Schmidt and Nancy Olewiler, co-chairs, Climate Solutions Council. “It is vital to support the many industries that are undertaking the hard work to transition to net zero and the businesses that are growing the new economy.”

The accountability report provides new data on progress made so far across sectors, such as transportation, industry, buildings and communities, as well as the public service. It includes emissions projections that show B.C.’s current and future actions put B.C. on track to achieve 96% of its climate targets by 2030. The outlook also suggests that emissions will remain below 2007 and 2018 levels and continue to trend down – following a continued return to pre-COVID-19 levels of economic activity and routines in 2022.

B.C. is committed to meeting its 2030 emissions targets. The CleanBC Roadmap to 2030 includes accelerated and expanded actions and is informed by recommendations from the Climate Solutions Council, an independent advisory group with members from First Nations, environmental organizations, industry, academia, youth, labour and local government.

Learn More:

To read the full 2023 Climate Change Accountability report, visit: https://gov.bc.ca/2023ClimateChangeReport

To read the CleanBC Roadmap to 2030, visit: https://www.cleanbc.ca

A backgrounder follows.