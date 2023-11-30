HMP Global’s 2023 Evolution of Psychotherapy features renowned psychotherapists, masters in the field

The Evolution of Psychotherapy educational program features more than 90 sessions led by 40-plus world-renowned speakers. Educational tracks include clinical demonstrations, conversation hours, invited addresses, great conversation sessions, speeches, inv

World’s leading psychotherapy conference celebrates foundational principles and provides practical takeaways for improving patient care.

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HMP Global’s 2023 Evolution of Psychotherapy conference will deliver five days of practice-changing education supporting the psychotherapy and mental healthcare professional community, presented by the living legends and masters of psychotherapy.

The conference, to be held December 12-17, makes its grand return to Anaheim, California for the first time in six years, and is the official meeting of the Milton H. Erickson Foundation. Described as “a golden opportunity for mental health professionals,” and “the Woodstock of psychotherapy,” the faculty lineup at the 2023 meeting includes some of the world’s foremost psychotherapists and experts in the field of mental health.

The Evolution of Psychotherapy educational program features more than 90 sessions led by 40-plus world-renowned speakers. Educational tracks include clinical demonstrations, conversation hours, invited addresses, great conversation sessions, speeches, invited panels, in-depth workshops, keynotes, and two pre-conferences.

“We are excited to return Evolution to Anaheim for the first time since 2017,” said Jeff Zeig, PhD, Director of the Milton H. Erickson Foundation. “The 2023 meeting will examine current challenges in mental health, the best practices and new approaches to therapy, and offer sessions that fit the needs of practicing clinicians. This is the most anticipated psychotherapy event of the year and a great opportunity to learn from colleagues and the greatest minds in the field.”

Pre-conference workshops will be held from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, December 12. One is a session on Ethics, presented by Denise A. Beagley, MSC of Banner University Health Plans, providing an overview of national ethical standards for practitioners. Zeig will present a second pre-conference workshop on Masters of Psychotherapy, reviewing video clips of master therapists including Milton Erickson, Virginia Satir, James Masterson, and Salvador Minuchin.

In addition to Zeig, keynote speakers at this year’s meeting include:

John Gottman, PhD, and Julie Gottman, PhD, psychologists with expertise in marital stability and divorce prediction

Temple Grandin, PhD, best-selling author and researcher on visual thinking, and subject of a 2010 biopic starring Claire Danes

Rob Kapilow, composer, conductor, author, music commentator

Cloe Madanes, LIC, HDL, innovator and teacher of family and strategic therapy

Christina Maslach, PhD, pioneering researcher on the definition, predictors, and measurement of job burnout

Donald Meichenbaum, PhD, founding expert on cognitive behavioral therapy

Martin Seligman, PhD, leading authority in the fields of positive psychology, resilience, learned helplessness, depression, optimism, and pessimism

Dan Seigel, MD, award-winning educator, co-director of the Mindful Awareness Research Center at UCLA

David Whyte, renowned poet, philosopher, and speaker

Participants can earn more than 125 continuing education credits at this year’s meeting. The conference is open to professionals in mental health and health-related fields and includes opportunities for career advancement through the career fair, complimentary professional headshots, networking with experts and colleagues, and book signings during Authors Hour in the Exhibit Hall.

There are three options for participation: in-person only, on-demand only, or both through the Maximum Credit Package.

On-demand access will be available for six months beginning in January 2024. To view the full agenda, speaker lineup or to register, visit evolutionofpsychotherapy.com.

ABOUT HMP GLOBAL

HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical — and is an omnichannel leader in healthcare content, events, and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events — in person and online via its proprietary VRTX virtual platform — and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include the HMP Global Learning Network, healthcare's most comprehensive source for news and information; mental health education through the Neuroscience Education Institute and Psych Congress national, regional and global events; HMP Market Access Insights, the pharmaceutical industry’s gold standard provider for cancer drug market insights; the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC), the leading, global gathering for interdisciplinary cardiovascular specialists; EMS World Expo, North America’s largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.