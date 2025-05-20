Joseph Merola, MD, MMSc, and Alice Gottlieb, MD, PhD, Named Co-Scientific Advisors for HMP Global’s Dermatology Division

The announcement marks the first major faculty appointment since HMP Global’s April 30 acquisition of MCD, further positioning the brand to deliver world-class education and training for dermatology professionals.

Collaboration will deliver expert insights on developments in dermatology; Merola and Gottlieb will also serve as Co-Chairs for Masterclasses in Dermatology

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HMP Global, the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight, today announced the appointment of Joseph Merola, MD, MMSc, and Alice Gottlieb, MD, PhD, as Co-Scientific Advisors for its full dermatology portfolio and Co-Chairs for its Masterclasses in Dermatology (MCD) educational series. The announcement marks the first major faculty appointment since HMP Global’s April 30 acquisition of MCD, further positioning the brand to deliver world-class education and training for dermatology professionals across the care continuum.

Dr. Merola and Dr. Gottlieb will serve as Co-Scientific Advisors for HMP Global’s comprehensive dermatology portfolio, providing strategic oversight and expert guidance across all programs and initiatives. This includes Masterclasses in Dermatology, Masterclasses in Dermatology APP Institute, Dermatology Week, and The Dermatologist, the leading publication for dermatology professionals. Their leadership will help shape content strategy, agenda development, and the delivery of practical, evidence-based education designed to advance clinical knowledge and improve patient care.

They will also serve as co-chairs for the upcoming flagship events, including Masterclasses in Dermatology: APP Institute, scheduled for October 11–12, 2025, in Dallas, Texas, and Masterclasses in Dermatology, set for February 19–22, 2026, in Sarasota, Florida.



Pioneering Leaders Shaping the Future of Dermatologic Care

Joseph F. Merola, MD, MMSc, is uniquely triple boarded in dermatology, rheumatology, and internal medicine. He is a renowned educator, clinical researcher and an internationally recognized expert in psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, connective tissue diseases including lupus, and complex medical dermatology.

Alice Gottlieb, MD, PhD, is a dermatologist, rheumatologist, and internist. She is an internationally renowned physician-scientist, and educator whose groundbreaking research and clinical leadership have shaped the fields of dermatology, rheumatology, and immunology.



Strategic Alignment with HMP Global’s Dermatology Portfolio

Daniel Cunningham, HMP Global’s Business Unit Lead, Dermatology noted, “This is a big win for the Masterclasses in Dermatology brand. Drs. Merola and Gottlieb bring a wealth of clinical expertise that will be instrumental as we continue expanding our dermatology portfolio. Our collaboration ensures we will continue to deliver practical, peer-driven education with expert insights on the newest developments in medicine.”

“Dr. Gottlieb and I are honored to help advance these important educational initiatives,” Merola said. “The Masterclasses in Dermatology programs are uniquely positioned to reach a great number of dermatology professionals and enhance patient care by translating the latest clinical insights into everyday practice. We look forward to the partnership and to this important work.”

To learn more about Masterclasses in Dermatology, please visit masterclassesindermatology.com.

About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com.

