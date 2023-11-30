'Why can nonresidents buy tags on Dec. 1?' That question and more answered.

Hunters have asked Fish and Game staff a number of questions about the nonresident tag sale, including residents asking about the timing of the sale.

Here’s a quick explanation:

Why do nonresidents buy tags on Dec. 1?

The Dec. 1 sale date is to allow nonresidents more time to plan their hunts for the coming year. The department began selling nonresident tags in December decades ago. In the past, nonresident deer and elk tags went on sale without much fanfare because they often did not sell out until spring or late summer, so there wasn’t a big rush on Dec. 1.

In recent years the demand has become increasingly higher on the first day of the sale. Part of this reason is because in 2020, Fish and Game restricted the number of nonresident tags sold in each elk zone and deer hunting unit, which created a rush to buy tags.

How can Fish and Game sell tags before upcoming seasons are set?

Fish and Game Commission sets big game seasons every two years during March, and 2024 is an off year and seasons aren’t expected to change much, if at all. The nonresident tag sale does not directly affect season setting, and buying a nonresident tag does not guarantee that hunt will be identical to the previous year.

What if it’s a bad winter like last year?

The Commission can adjust seasons each year if needed to account for unexpected changes in deer or elk herds, which could include a bad winter like we saw last winter, or a disease outbreak like we saw in 2021.

Why can’t residents buy tags on Dec. 1.

Fish and Game sells resident deer and elk tags starting in July after the big game controlled hunt drawing. Resident tags are not limited in general hunts except in capped elk zones, so resident hunters can buy deer tags and many elk tags for general hunts any time after July without fear of them selling out. The number of nonresident tags available in December does not affect the number of tags available for residents.