Nebraska Medicine Expands GovPilot Partnership With New Government Management Software In 2023
The NE Institution expands their partnership with the government management software provider to streamline operations and services within the institution.NEBRASKA MEDICINE, NE, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Customer Since 2023 with 6 Total Modules Deployed
The Institution of Nebraska Medicine has implemented additional government management software solutions into their offices throughout 2023 in order to automate processes, digitally manage data, and utilize the cloud with GovPilot - the Operating System for Local Governments. In collaboration with GovPilot, a government management software provider based in New Jersey, this institution of Nebraska Medicine expanded a partnership that will allow access to new, modern, software solutions across the institution.
This partnership aims to provide both citizens and medicinal workers simplified access to data and information that will save valuable time and resources across the board. GovPilot’s customer success rates and stellar reviews set this government management software provider apart from all others, streamlining the implementation of new software solutions efficiently and successfully for Nebraska Medicine.
Nebraska Medicine added the following solutions in 2023:
Construction Permit Module
Hazard Surveillance Module
Hot Work Permit
Above Ceiling Permit
Impairments Module
Construction Risk Assessment Module
All additional software solutions deployed by Nebraska Medicine in 2023 will continue to simplify and digitize once manual, paper-based processes, allowing for employees and workers to dedicate their valuable time to more pressing tasks.
GovPilot By the Numbers for 2023:
Total Modules Deployed Across all Accounts Nationwide: 317
Median Deployment Days: 44
