Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,188 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,447 in the last 365 days.

Nebraska Medicine Expands GovPilot Partnership With New Government Management Software In 2023

Nebraska Medicine Expands GovPilot Partnership With New Government Management Software In 2023

Nebraska Medicine Expands GovPilot Partnership With New Government Management Software In 2023

The NE Institution expands their partnership with the government management software provider to streamline operations and services within the institution.

NEBRASKA MEDICINE, NE, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Customer Since 2023 with 6 Total Modules Deployed

The Institution of Nebraska Medicine has implemented additional government management software solutions into their offices throughout 2023 in order to automate processes, digitally manage data, and utilize the cloud with GovPilot - the Operating System for Local Governments. In collaboration with GovPilot, a government management software provider based in New Jersey, this institution of Nebraska Medicine expanded a partnership that will allow access to new, modern, software solutions across the institution.

This partnership aims to provide both citizens and medicinal workers simplified access to data and information that will save valuable time and resources across the board. GovPilot’s customer success rates and stellar reviews set this government management software provider apart from all others, streamlining the implementation of new software solutions efficiently and successfully for Nebraska Medicine.

Nebraska Medicine added the following solutions in 2023:

Construction Permit Module
Hazard Surveillance Module
Hot Work Permit
Above Ceiling Permit
Impairments Module
Construction Risk Assessment Module

All additional software solutions deployed by Nebraska Medicine in 2023 will continue to simplify and digitize once manual, paper-based processes, allowing for employees and workers to dedicate their valuable time to more pressing tasks.

GovPilot By the Numbers for 2023:

Total Modules Deployed Across all Accounts Nationwide: 317
Median Deployment Days: 44

Are you a local government official or employee? To learn more about GovPilot and what this transformative software can do for your municipality, book a free 15-minute consultation.

* * *

About GovPilot:
GovPilot - named a GovTech 100 company for six consecutive years - is the leader in digital transformation for local governments. GovPilot's cloud-based government software was built to enable local governments to operate at their full potential by standardizing, digitizing, and unifying more than 125 operational and constituent service processes on one system.

To learn more visit www.govpilot.com and explore this resource on government software solutions for each government department. Follow GovPilot on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Marisa Pangaro
GovPilot
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Nebraska Medicine Expands GovPilot Partnership With New Government Management Software In 2023

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Politics, Technology, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more