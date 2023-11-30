Rutland, VT Expands GovPilot Partnership With New Government Management Software In 2023
The VT City expands their partnership with the government management software provider to streamline operations and government services in the municipality.RUTLAND, VT, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Customer Since 2022 with 42 Total Modules Deployed
The City of Rutland, VT has implemented additional government management software solutions into their municipal offices throughout 2023 in order to automate processes, digitally manage data, and engage citizens via the cloud with GovPilot - the Operating System for Local Governments. In collaboration with GovPilot, a government management software provider based in New Jersey, this municipality of Rutland County, expanded a partnership that will allow the local government to access new, modern, software solutions across the municipality.
This partnership aims to provide both citizens and government officials simplified access to data and information that will save valuable time and resources across the board. GovPilot’s customer success rates and stellar reviews set this government management software provider apart from all others, streamlining the implementation of new software solutions efficiently and successfully for the City of Rutland.
Rutland City added the following solutions in 2023:
Boundary Line Adjustment Module
Utility Identification Request Module
Capital Improvement Program Module
Development Board Review Module
Liquor License Module
Home Business Permit Module
Business Personal Property Module
Peddlers Permit Module
City Owned Property Purchase Module
Animal License Module
Sidewalk and Curb Request Module
Employment Application
Hydrant Flow Test Module
Land Records Request Module
Inspections Module
Taxi Operator Module
Marriage Certificate Request Module
No Knock Permit Module
Downtown Parking Barricade Module
Rental Property Inventory Survey Module
Special Event Module
Entertainment Permit Module
Subdivision Module
Tree Maintenance Request Module
Vacant Property Reg Module
Death Certificate Request Module
Birth Certificate Request Module
Water Turn On/Off Module
Monitoring Well Installation Permit Module
Change of Address Module
Closing Reading Request Form Module
Water & Sewer Allocation Permit Module
Excess Weight Permit Module
Architectural Design Review Module
Sign Permit Module
Certificate of Completion Module
All additional software solutions deployed by Rutland in 2023 will continue to simplify and digitize once manual, paper-based government processes, allowing for government workers to dedicate their valuable time to more pressing municipal tasks, and saving constituents the hassle of traveling to city hall in person.
GovPilot By the Numbers for 2023
Total Modules Deployed Across all Accounts Nationwide: 317
Median Deployment Days: 44
