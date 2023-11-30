The Houstonian Club Announces Newest Fitness Offering - Bungee Fitness

The Houstonian Club, Houston's premiere fitness facility, announces the launch of its newest studio class offering: Bungee Fitness. The Houstonian Club is the first facility in the Bayou City to offer classes in a dedicated bungee studio.

Participants wear harnesses that connect to ceiling-mounted bungee cords. The cord absorbs much of the tension, making workouts low-impact and fun. The cord eases the efforts needed for exercises like planks and pushups, while the repetitions burn fat and