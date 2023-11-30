The Houstonian Club Announces Newest Fitness Offering - Bungee Fitness
Always at the forefront of fitness and innovation, The Houstonian Club is proud to offer the first bungee studio in Houston.
— Steven Elizondo, Group Exercise Manager at The Houstonian Club
The Houstonian Club, Houston's premiere fitness facility, announces the launch of its newest studio class offering: Bungee Fitness. The Houstonian Club is the first facility in the Bayou City to offer classes in a dedicated bungee studio. The 45-minute classes focus on plyometrics, aerobic cardio, and resistance training to optimize the efforts without pain. These high-energy fitness sessions provide a uniquely challenging and low-impact workout and the perfect antidote to the monotony of a typical exercise routine.
Participants wear harnesses that connect to ceiling-mounted bungee cords. The cord absorbs much of the tension, making workouts low-impact and fun. The cord eases the efforts needed for exercises like planks and pushups, while the repetitions burn fat and build muscle. Bungee classes also build core muscles and strengthen posture because the cords pull against gravity, requiring participants to focus on remaining balanced and stable.
With the launch of this new class, The Houstonian Club is now a one-stop-shop for members and registered hotel guests who want a full range of options for their workout needs. The Houstonian Club offers more than 180 weekly group exercise classes, three temperature-controlled pools, indoor and outdoor tennis, indoor basketball, cycling, yoga studios, and a workout floor with over 300 pieces of equipment. The 185,000-square-foot facility also has highly trained fitness instructors, personal trainers, a registered dietitian, and a wellness therapy suite called The Covery by The Houstonian Club.
"The launch of Bungee Fitness is a great step forward in creating a class environment that is not just a great workout, but a fun experience," says Steven Elizondo, Group Exercise Manager at The Houstonian Club. "In a bungee class, participants will benefit from a challenging workout without the impact of high-intensity movements."
All Bungee Fitness instructors at The Houstonian Club create a sequence of exercises that make the workout feel different each time. However, the classes share the same formula to deliver maximum results in minimum time. Although participants of all levels are welcome to take bungee classes, it is not safe for women who are pregnant, and members are asked to weigh in with Steven Elizondo one to two days before class.
"Our classes not only elevate the heart rate, but they are a mood booster, too," says Elizondo. "How can you not have fun as you are gliding through the air and comfortably executing moves you never thought possible? It is truly a unique experience."
Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian recently completed a $70 million master plan renovation and was named in Travel + Leisure’s World Best Awards as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, private fitness club, and its involvement in Houston’s historic events and celebrations. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 280 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush’s time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list, The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club offers over 180 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool with a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Houstonian Club Members and Houstonian Hotel guests enjoy the club’s luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise fitness studios, cycle studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. The club also provides 2 areas for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, kids camps, and special events and programming plus an outdoor playground and butterfly garden. Poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit, and the club’s grab-and-go called Refuel offers light fare and Starbucks Coffee. The club offers a full-time registered dietitian, and a wellness therapy suite called The Covery by The Houstonian Club. At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception, renovated treatment rooms, sauna and wet areas, a scenic treetop dining room, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Trellis offers a Skin Care Clinic and a resident celebrity makeup artist. Its outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden provides an authentic contrast bathing experience with open-air cabanas, rocking chairs, a fire pit, and a butterfly art installation. The Houstonian also includes Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations on-property and to the public.
One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.
