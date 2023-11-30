Leading Law Firm, Velter Yurovsky Zoftis Sokolson, LLC, Expands Presence With Second Billboard In Philadelphia
Velter Yurovsky Zoftis Sokolson, LLC expands its reach with a second billboard, demonstrating its commitment to serving the community's legal needs.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned law firm Velter Yurovsky Zoftis Sokolson, LLC unveiled their second billboard in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, this week. The billboard is located on Red Lion Road between Bustleton Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard near BJ's Wholesale Club in northeast Philadelphia. The law firm continues its expansion into the city of Philadelphia, where they have recently opened a new satellite office located at 12000 Bustleton Avenue, Suite 200, Philadelphia, PA 19116.
Velter Yurovsky Zoftis Sokolson, LLC, known to many simply as VYZS Law, focuses their practice in areas of law such as Personal Injury, such as Car Accidents, truck accidents, and other Personal Injury Claims, as well as family law, civil law, and criminal defense. The VYZS law firm will continue to serve the legal needs of their clients from all over Pennsylvania and New Jersey from both their Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County offices. The award-winning attorneys of VYZS Law have over 75 years of collective legal experience. They are highly regarded in the legal community and are considered experts in their fields for obtaining the highest possible settlement values for their clients.
Velter Yurovsky Zoftis Sokolson, LLC is a highly regarded law firm with award-winning attorneys who are known for their uncompromised commitment to delivering extraordinary financial compensation to innocent injured victims and creating exceptional legal solutions for their corporate and family clients. Velter Yurovsky Zoftis Sokolson, LLC prides themselves on being a firm which places integrity, expertise, compassion, and personalized attention to every client and each individual case. The law firm of Velter Yurovsky Zoftis Sokolson, LLC is adamantly dedicated to advocating for the rights of its clients and helping the people of Pennsylvania and New Jersey to attain justice.
For more information about Velter Yurovsky Zoftis Sokolson, LLC, please visit its website: www.vyzlaw.com. For inquiries or to schedule a consultation, please call (215) 969-3004.
Disclaimer: The content of this website should not be construed as formal legal advice or the formation of an attorney-client relationship.
Velter Yurovsky Zoftis Sokolson, LLC
+1 215-969-3004
Car Accident Lawyer Philadelphia