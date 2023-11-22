The Law Firm of Velter Yurovsky Zoftis Sokolson, LLC Unveils First Billboard In Philadelphia
The Law Firm of Velter Yurovsky Zoftis Sokolson, LLC debuts their first billboard in Philadelphia, expanding their presence and reaching a wider audience.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned law firm Velter Yurovsky Zoftis Sokolson, LLC unveiled their first billboard in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, this week. The billboard is located on Verree Road near its intersection with Bustleton Avenue in the heart of northeast Philadelphia. This is a significant step in the law firm’s continued expansion into the city of Philadelphia, where they have recently opened a new satellite office located at 12000 Bustleton Avenue, Suite 200, Philadelphia, PA 19116.
Velter Yurovsky Zoftis Sokolson, LLC focuses their practice in such areas of law as personal injury, such as Truck Accidents, Slip and Fall Accidents, and Motorcycle Accidents, also in the areas of family law, civil law, and criminal defense. VYZS, LLC, continues to serve the legal needs of their clients from all over Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The award-winning attorneys of VYZS have almost 80 years of collective legal experience. They are regarded in the legal community as experts in their fields for obtaining the best settlement values for their clients.
VYZS, LLC is a highly regarded law firm with award-winning attorneys who are known for their uncompromised commitment to delivering extraordinary financial compensation to innocent injured victims and creating exceptional legal solutions for their corporate and family clients. Velter Yurovsky Zoftis Sokolson, LLC is not an ordinary law firm. With a focus on integrity, expertise, and personalized attention, VYZS, LLC’s team of experienced, compassionate legal professionals is personally dedicated to advocating for the rights of its clients and helping the people of Pennsylvania and New Jersey attain justice. The firm’s goal will always remain to assist its clients in resolving their legal matters favorably.
For more information about Velter Yurovsky Zoftis Sokolson, LLC, please visit its website: www.vyzlaw.com. For inquiries or to schedule a consultation, please call (215) 969-3004.
Disclaimer: The content of this website should not be construed as formal legal advice or the formation of an attorney-client relationship.
