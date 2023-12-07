St.Michael the Archangel Action Figure
St.Michael the Archangel Action Figure 8" tall
Revelation - Chapter 12 7-8 now war broke out in heaven, when Michael with his angels attacked the dragon. The dragon fought back with his angels, but they were defeated and driven out of heaven.”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saints of the Kingdom has created the first ever, one of a kind St. Michael the Archangel action figure! Young Catholics will have fun with this action figure and increase their devotion to St. Michael, all while growing in their Faith! Half the proceeds of the purchase will be donated to Catholic Charities.
— Bible
GIVING BACK
With every purchase, Warriors of the Kingdom are proud to share that majority of the profit will be dedicated to supporting charitable causes. When buying from Warriors of the Kingdom, when acquiring a product; its making a difference in the lives of those in need. Warriors of the Kingdom believe in the power of giving back, and Warrior of the Kingdom commitment to donating more than half of the purchase ensures that the choice has a meaningful and positive impact on the world. Thank you for joining us in Warrior of the Kingdom mission to create a brighter future for those who deserve it most.
ST. MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL: A SYMBOL OF FAITH
At the heart of Warrior of the Kingdom LLC endeavor is St. Michael the Archangel, a revered figure in Catholic tradition known for his unwavering commitment to defend and protect. Warrior of the Kingdom action figure of St. Michael is a testament to Warrior of the Kingdom desire to bring faith to life through tangible, meaningful representations.
History of Warrior of the Kingdom
Warrior of the Kingdom begins in the vibrant city of San Antonio, Texas, where Warrior of the Kingdom founders' Catholic roots runs deep. Here, Warriors of the Kingdom have found the perfect backdrop to nurture faith-based vision. Warrior of the Kingdom catholic heritage shapes every aspect of Warrior of the Kingdom company, infusing it with the spirit of devotion, community, and reverence.
website: http://Saintsofthekingdom.com
Jesus 911: https://virginmostpothe companyrfulradio.org/04-dec-23-saint-michael-archangel-hero-action-figure/
Featured on Jesus 911 with Jesse Romero
Store: saintmichaelgifts.etsy.com
Gerard Morales
Warriors of the Kingdom LLC
+1 210-404-8094
GerardMorales@SaintsoftheKingdom.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Other