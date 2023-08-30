Texas Veteran Security LLC : A Beacon of Support for Veterans in the Workforce National Award
Recognized for Excellence at The American Legion's National ConventionSAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 Employer of the Year and Employment Service Award winners were honored on August 26 at The American Legion's 104th National Convention in Charlotte, N.C. Among the distinguished recipients, Texas Veteran Security was awarded the prestigious title of Medium-size Employer of the Year. Gerard Morales, CEO of Texas Veteran Security, was present to accept the well-deserved accolade.
Gerard Morales, a Marine Corps veteran, draws inspiration from his father, a Vietnam-era Marine Corps veteran. Texas Veteran Security was founded with a profound mission: to provide returning veterans with meaningful employment opportunities. Morales emphasized, "Our veterans returning to civilian life need more than just jobs; they need support during their transition and as they navigate their active duty or reserve commitments. Our commitment is to stand by them every step of the way."
The impact of Texas Veteran Security's mission is profound, with veterans finding their footing in law enforcement, border patrol, and other critical roles. Morales takes pride in their role in facilitating these transitions and expressed, "I am immensely proud to contribute to the journey of our fellow brothers and sisters in arms."
Embracing a team comprised of veterans and former San Antonio Police personnel, Texas Veteran Security creates an environment of unwavering support. Led by CEO Gerard Morales, COO Gary Morales, Operations Director Seth Tabor, and Director of Products Demarius Holmes, each team member brings a wealth of experiences and knowledge to enrich resources for employees and veterans alike.
The company's dedication to excellence is reflected in the reviews and testimonials from satisfied clients, who continue to choose Texas Veteran Security's services and consistently provide glowing five-star reviews on platforms like Google.
Texas Veteran Security stands as a testament to the transformative power of dedicated support for veterans, demonstrating how their experience and commitment can shape a brighter future for those who have served our nation.
