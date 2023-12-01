3WIN CORP. EXECUTES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SERENUS GLOBAL, INC.

Serenus Global Logo 3win Logo

Merger enhances presence, reach within global controlled substances community

Together, we will bring our products to new and emerging markets to satisfy a rapidly growing consumer base.” — Christopher Sinacori

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3WIN Corp., a Tempe, Arizona-based global wholesale distributor of CCELL® vape products announces today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Serenus Global, Inc, a Vancouver, British Columbia-based multi disciplinary controlled substances company. While Serenus will operate independently as a wholly owned subsidiary of 3Win, the management teams and Boards will combine, bringing new vision and opportunities to both companies. The acquisition is expected to close on or around December 12, 2023 after approval of the acquisition by Serenus shareholders.

“We are extremely excited to combine with the talented management team at Serenus,” said Christopher Sinacori, Chief Executive Officer of 3Win. “Together, we will bring our products to new and emerging markets to satisfy a rapidly growing consumer base. We believe our combined management team will provide unparalleled experience in the international distribution and marketing of safe, highest-quality controlled substances for both medical and recreational purposes. The future in the psychedelic sector is our next big growth opportunity, and Serenus gives us a unique advantage in this space.”

“Chris and the 3Win team have built an extraordinary company, and I am excited to bring our expertise, experience, and cutting-edge technologies in the cannabis and psychedelic industries into the 3Win family,” said Rodney Hu, Executive Chairman of Serenus. “I believe we will have an even greater opportunity together to expand into the global marketplace,”

About 3Win Corp.

3WIN Corp. is a global wholesale distributor of high-quality, research-backed CCELL® vape products to the cannabis and hemp industry. As the preferred wholesale distributor of CCELL® products, from the leading vape hardware manufacture, Shenzhen Smoore Technology, Limited, 3Win offers the highest-quality products to protect product integrity, promote safe user experiences, and build brand identity. CCELL® products feature patented ceramic heating elements that deliver safe, pure-flavored pulls with every use. In addition to CCELL® products, 3Win provides customers with stateside customization services and packaging to ensure brands will stand out in a crowded marketplace. Visit www.3wincorp.com for more information.

About Serenus Global, Inc.

Serenus Global is one of the world’s first multi-disciplinary controlled substances companies Serenus is dedicated to the production and supply of consistent and compliant materials for medical and adult-use markets, and enhancing well-being through the educated use of controlled substances. As new markets emerge, and research and medical developments expand, Serenus is committed to being a trusted team that is recognized for advancing industry development. Visit www.serenusglobal.com for more information.

Forward-looking statements

3Win cautions you that statements in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this news release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business.

