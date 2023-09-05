Submit Release
Serenus Global Inc. Achieves Milestone with First International Export of Medical Cannabis to Australia

Leading Cannabis Supplier Serenus Global Inc. Expands Footprint with Successful Export to Australia, Establishes Multi-Year Supply Agreement

Serenus is uniquely positioned to supply compliant cannabis and other plant-based medicines to emerging global markets in need.”
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Serenus Global Inc. is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its first International export of medical cannabis to Australia through its affiliate licensed cannabis producer.

“We are extremely proud to introduce our product to the Australian marketplace,” Serenus Chairman Rodney Hu said of the Company’s first export to the continent. “As We have demonstrated in Europe, and now Australia, Serenus is uniquely positioned to supply compliant cannabis and other plant-based medicines to emerging global markets in need. This shipment marks the beginning of a multi-year supply agreement with Australia to serve the continent’s medicinal needs. We look forward to new and exciting opportunities throughout the world to help medical providers around the world have access to the best medicinal cannabis therapies available.” Serenus currently has agreements through its affiliate with Germany and Australia as a licensed medical cannabis supplier. Through the support of the Company’s Quality Assurance Officer, Beth Rider, Serenus has quickly become a trusted source of safe-to-use products in the cannabis and controlled substance industries while navigating the critical compliance elements of each emerging market.

Serenus Global’s cannabis division has now successfully completed international sales to both Europe and Australia. As licensed cannabis and psilocybin distributors in North America, Serenus continues to expand its licensing and distribution network to supply the global community's needs.

