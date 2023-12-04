Cognota Expands Support for L&D Professionals with Launch of LearnOps 360™ Job Board

Cognota launches LearnOps 360™, a free, specialized job board for L&D professionals, to connect talent with diverse roles and foster community growth.

As a company committed to powering learning operations for enterprises, Cognota wants to create a space where individuals in this field can find the right job opportunities to further their career.” — Ryan Austin, CEO, Cognota

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognota, a leading provider of innovative solutions for learning operations, is proud to announce the acquisition of LearningOperations.com to support the launch of LearnOps 360™, a free job board dedicated to L&D professionals.

This exciting initiative aims to connect talented individuals in the learning and development field with new career opportunities while continuing to support their growth and professional development through the LearnOps Community.

LearnOps 360™ is a comprehensive job board designed specifically for L&D professionals or people looking to get into the field of learning, offering a wide range of job listings that include VP’s of L&D to Learning Ops Managers, Learning Consultants, and Instructional Designers. By providing a platform to connect employers and job seekers, LearnOps 360™ aims to fuel the growth and development of the L&D community.

"As a company committed to powering learning operations for enterprises across the globe, Cognota wanted to create a space where individuals in this field can easily find the right job opportunities to further their career," said Ryan Austin, CEO of Cognota. "We believe that by supporting the growth and connection of learning and development professionals, we contribute to the overall advancement of the industry."

In addition to facilitating job searches, LearnOps 360™ provides valuable resources and career development resources to help L&D professionals thrive in their roles. By partnering with established organizations such as L&D Cares, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting talent development professionals, and providing no-cost coaching, mentoring, and resources, Cognota aims to provide a holistic support system for L&D professionals.

The launch of the LearnOps 360™ job board aligns with the findings of the 2023 Workplace Learning Report by LinkedIn. The report emphasizes the importance of proactively building employee skills to navigate the evolving future of work. Additionally, the report lists the top four focus areas of L&D for 2023: aligning learning programs to business goals, upskilling employees, creating a culture of learning, and improving employee retention.

"We understand the challenges faced by L&D professionals in today's dynamic work environment," said Karina Lee, LearnOps Community Manager. "Through LearnOps 360™, we aim to not only connect individuals with job opportunities but also support their ongoing growth and development. We want to create a community where L&D professionals can come together, learn from each other, and thrive in their careers."

Cognota encourages all L&D professionals to visit LearnOps 360™ (www.learning-operations.com) to explore job listings, access valuable career resources, and connect with like-minded professionals in the field.